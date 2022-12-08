Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Little moved performance for the European markets, in the aftermath of a plastered session. Stock exchange open in Piazza Affari despite the public holiday, with the FTSE MIB looking for direction. The CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London are also traveling smoothly.

The markets are still looking at the macroeconomic data on the calendar, in view of the next moves by the central banks: the main wait is for the appointments on Wednesday 14 December and Thursday 15 December which will see the Federal Reserve and the ECB respectively decide on rates, as well as give indications on continuation of monetary policy in 2023. The projections are for a 50 basis point hike in rates on both sides of the Atlantic, following the recent more incisive moves of 75 basis points. Meanwhile, on the eve of the Bank of Canada anticipated the times in this respect, in turn increasing the cost of money by 50 points and heralding a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. The data on the labor market trend in the United States is awaited. Eyes also focused on the intervention of the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, at the conference of the European Systemic Risk Board.

Bad post office in Milan, good fashion titles

In Piazza Affari eyes on the fashion stocks, which are feeling the effects of the measures adopted by China (Moncler on the rise). The spotlight is also on the banks, given that press rumors report that the majority parties are studying a “solidarity contribution” to be paid by credit institutions, the proceeds of which would go to reduce the commissions on payments by digital means paid by shopkeepers. Down Poste Italiane and Italgas. Outside the main market, Juventus Fc bounces back.

Gas prices on the rise, eyes on price caps and inventories

Upward trend for gas traded on the TTF platform in Amsterdam, pending a decision by the European Union on the price cap (the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the President of the EU Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, also spoke about it on Wednesday, during their meeting in Milan). Also keep an eye on cold temperatures, which could cause an increase in consumption and therefore a reduction in storage. Contracts in January, after having scored a first position at 156 euros per megawatt hour, are currently up by 3.8% to 155 euros.

Euro strengthens, oil rises

On the currency market, the euro changed hands at 1.0514 dollars (yesterday’s closing at 1.0496) and at 143.78 yen (143.47). The dollar/yen cross, on the other hand, is equal to 136.75 (136.73). After the weakness on the eve, the value of crude oil raises its head: the January contract of the wti stands at 73.11 dollars a barrel (+1.53%).