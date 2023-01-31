Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European indices are moving down, with the market focusing on the meeting of the Federal Reserve (decision expected tomorrow) and the ECB (Thursday). In the wake of the weakness of Wall Street (the Nasdaq recorded its worst session since last December) and Asia, the FTSE MIB in Milan is down, as are the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the AEX in Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 in London.

Attention is also focused on the numerous incoming macro data: in Europe there is a sharp slowdown for German retail sales, while from the USA the calendar is full especially in the coming days, with numbers that will give the framework for the moves in the month of March, which could be the last of the rate hikes for the US central bank. Then came the new estimates from the IMF, which improved the forecasts for 2023 but warned of a slowdown in growth. The estimate for global inflation in 2023 has dropped to 6.6%. On the corporate front, the quarterly season is in full swing. In Piazza Affari, eyes focused on Unicredit which is priceless at the start after having closed the best year for a decade. On the currency, the euro/dollar moved little at 1.0843 while oil fell with Brent at 84.79 dollars (-0.14%). Gas up 9% to 6th euro per MWh.

IMF: less gloomy outlook for 2023, Italy raises estimates

The battle against inflation is starting to bear fruit, but central banks must carry on with their work. This was stated by the International Monetary Fund, which raised its estimates for Italy. “The global economy is set to slow this year before rebounding next year. Growth will remain weak by historical standards, due to the battle against inflation and the Russian war in Ukraine. For the Fund, however, “the outlook is less gloomy than in October”. Economic growth “proved surprisingly resilient in the third quarter of last year, with strong labor markets, robust data on household consumption and business investment, and better-than-expected adjustment to the energy crisis in Europe.”

As far as Italy is concerned, the IMF has revised upwards the estimates for 2022 and the forecast for 2023. For the past year, the estimate has been revised from 3.2% to 3.9%; for the year that has just begun, the Fund now expects growth of 0.6%, against a contraction of 0.2% expected in October. This is what we read in the quarterly update of the World Economic Outlook, which has just been published. For 2024, growth of 0.9% is expected, a figure revised downwards by 0.4 percentage points compared to October.

Tokyo closes down with eyes on Wall Street and the Fed

The Tokyo Stock Exchange retreats towards the end of trading and closes trading with a minus sign, awaiting further indications from this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and US employment data. The Nikkei marks a drop of 0.39% to 27,327.11 and a loss of 106 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yen changed little against the dollar, at 130.20 and against the euro at 141.10. Tokyo had opened under the banner of caution for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the reference index remaining at its highs in six weeks pending further indications from this week’s Fed meeting and data from the labor market.

Alternating current Asian squares

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange instead continued the session in positive territory: the Hang Seng index rose by 0.55%, to 22,190.27 points. As for the other Chinese Stock Exchanges, they lost ground at the start of the session: the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.10%, to 3,266.14 points, while that of Shenzhen lost 0.24%, slipping to 2,145.13. The US Federal Reserve (which is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points) meets on February 1st, the ECB (+50 basis points expected) and the Bank of England (+50 basis points) on February 2nd: investors are watching closely to this week so full of decisions on monetary policy.