EU stock exchanges pull the brakes, Milan the worst with the banks

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges pull the handbrake, with Milan bringing up the rear crippled by the banks, while investors continue to closely monitor the quarterly accounts of companies and any clues about the next moves by central banks. Uncertainties about economic growth, confirmed on Thursday by the disappointing data on US GDP, and on inflation continue in any case to remain in the background, prompting caution: the weekly budget will therefore be in the red for oil, while gold is preparing to record a good April. The Milanese FTSE MIB is the worst of the major indices, while among the main stocks, banks are once again struggling at the end of a difficult week marked by new tensions on the American system and the First Republic Bank crisis.

Returning to central banks, the Bank of Japan confirmed the ultra-accommodative policy and announced a review within 18 months. At the end of the two-day meeting, the first of the new governor Kazuo Ueda, the committee chose to leave short-term rates in negative territory at -0.1%, while not even the yield control curve (Ycc) force since September 2016, when the BoJ set a 0% target for 10-year government bonds. The institute also communicated the new projections for the 2025 fiscal year on inflation, expected at 1.6%, below the objective considered “healthy” of 2 percent. On the macro front, data on the GDP of the Eurozone and on German inflation are expected, while in the afternoon the indications on income and consumption will arrive from the US, in addition to the consumption deflator in March, used by the Fed to monitor inflation.

Banks under pressure, utilities hold up in Milan

Banks with a negative sign throughout Europe (-2.2% the Euro Stoxx 600 for the sector, clearly the worst among the European sector indices) and above all in Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib, a strongly “banked” index in sharp decline. It is precisely the financial institutions that cripple the price list: Banca Mps loses more than four points, as do Banco Bpm, Banca Pop Er, Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo. Banca Mediolanum, Mediobanca and Banca Generali contain the decreases around the two points. Utilities and Stellantis are holding up, after having signed an agreement with Alliance Nickel for the supply of nickel sulphate and cobalt for batteries (moreover, the car group will purchase a share of the Australian company). Test the rebound Stmicroelectronics, after the crash on the eve, and attention for Eni after the quarterly and the agreement for the acquisition by Versalis of the remaining 64% of the Novamont share package held by Mater-Bi.

Euro remains above 1.10 dollars, oil recovering

On bonds, the spread between the BTp and the Bund has not moved much. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity stands at 190 basis points from the 189 basis points at Thursday’s closing. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP also rose slightly, taking first place at 4.36% against 4.35% on the previous day.

On the currency market, the euro remains above the threshold of 1.1 against the dollar and changes hands at 1.101 (from 1.103 at yesterday’s close). The single currency is also worth 149.215 yen (from 147.67). The dollar/yen cross is at 135.67. Oil is on the rise, even if at this time the trend in futures is of little significance: those of WTI in June are up by 0.47% to 75.11 dollars a barrel, those of Brent with the same maturity by 0.71% at $79.74. Lastly, the prices of gas traded in Amsterdam were down: June futures, after having scored a first position at 39.025 euros per megawatt hour, fell by 1.5% to 38.58 euros.