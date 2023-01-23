Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges, which took a breather last week after the early 2023 rally, are trying to get back on track, but are currently reporting very limited gains. The FTSE MIB of Milan remains further behind, slowed by the coupon detachment of Snam Rete Gas and Enel (determines a technical reduction of 0.46%). Thus, while the Chinese markets are closed for the Lunar New Year (Tokyo finished up 1.3%), the CAC 40 of Paris, the FT-SE 100 of London and the AEX of Amsterdam are up. Madrid’s DAX 40 and IBEX 35 also rose.

In a substantially wait-and-see climate, investors are evaluating macroeconomic data (in Europe the data on consumer confidence is coming) to draw indications on the choices of central banks: on both sides of the Atlantic new interest rate hikes are expected, even whether investors hope for a slowdown in monetary policy tightening. It is not certain that the Fed and the ECB will loosen their grip, as also emerged last week in Davos and as reiterated in an interview by the governor of the Dutch central bank Klaas Knot, a hawk (he anticipated hikes of 50 basis points in February and March) . New details may arrive on Monday, when ECB President Christine Lagarde and Executive Committee member Fabio Panetta will speak.

In Milan waiting for the quarterly reports, coupon detachment for Enel and Snam

Among the main Milanese stocks, the banks stand out as the start of the quarterly season approaches, which according to analysts will highlight the positive impact of the rate hike on the interest margin. Intesa Sanpaolo stands out in particular, which on Friday reassured the execution of the residual buyback of 1.7 billion despite the reduction of risky assets requested by the ECB. At the end of the Ftse Mib, as expected, Enel and Snam Rete Gas, but the shares would be respectively up and on parity net of the impact of the coupon. Weak oil companies such as Tenaris and Saipem. The Juventus Fc stock was unable to make the price at the start, with a theoretical drop of 11.4%, and then entered the negotiation with one of the worst performances on the Milanese list, after the Federal Court of Justice penalized the club by 15 championship points in the capital gains case. The company has already announced an appeal to the Coni guarantee college.

Spread back above 180 points, 10-year yield rises

First session of the week up for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year German benchmark and the Italian equivalent (Isin IT0005494239) moved to 182 basis points, two points more than the previous reference. Furthermore, the upward trend of the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTP continues, indicated at 4.01% compared to 3.97% on Friday afternoon (a clear increase compared to 3.77% on Thursday).

Oil slightly moved, gas slightly up

On the energy front, oil showed little movement (+0.11% for WTI March futures at 81.73 dollars a barrel; -0.03% for Brent with the same maturity at 87.59 dollars) and gas prices slightly up (in Amsterdam contracts in February +0.9% to 67.5 euros per megawatt hour).

Euro strengthens and is close to 1.09 dollars

L’euro retains the recently gained strength and is approaching 1.09 against the dollar, given the possible divergence in the intensity between the further rise in US rates (in the pipeline) and those of the Eurozone (still in a central phase) . Thus the single currency changed hands at 1.089 (from 1.0815 at the previous close). The euro/yen is worth 141.935 (from 139.02) and the dollar/yen 130.234.