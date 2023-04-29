EU stock exchanges today 27 April: banks in the storm

MILAN. Banks again in the crosshairs of sales on European stock lists. Following Thursday’s rally, major continental lenders are back under pressure as investors prefer to realize gains and lighten positions amid continued uncertainty. The Stoxx sub-index of the sub-fund thus achieved the worst performance of the day (-2.26%) in the last session of a difficult week, characterized by the return of fears about the conditions of the American credit system after the flight of deposits from First Republic Bank and its subsequent stock market crash.

The slowdown in the US economy, witnessed yesterday by lower-than-expected first-quarter GDP figures, and doubts about the prospects for monetary policy are helping to fuel the sector’s volatility. The day had already started on the wrong foot in Japan after the confirmation of the ultra-accommodating policy of the BoJ, which weighed on the quotations of Japanese institutions. In Switzerland, on the other hand, central bank president Thomas Jordan has called for tougher rules to prevent crises like the one at Credit Suisse.

According to Jordan, in fact, “in the future, regulation will have to require banks to have sufficient assets immediately available for sale”. Thus, in Piazza Affari, bank securities are at the end of the Ftse Mib waiting for the veil to be lifted on the quarterly accounts next week. Intesa Sanpaolo lost 3.44%, Finecobank 3.52%, Unicredit 3.7%, Mps 4.22%, Bper Banca 4.3% and Banco Bpm 4.45%. In the rest of Europe, Credit Agricole dropped 1.37%, Societe’ Generale 1.96% and Bnp Paribas 2.25%, in Madrid bad Bankinter (-3.84%), Santander (-4 .13%), Caixabank (-4.14%) and Banco Sabadell (-5.43%). In London down Barclays (-2.35%) and Lloyds (-2.89%).