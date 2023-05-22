EU stock markets cautious with eyes on US debt. Milan dribbles maxi-dividends

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Caution is once again the watchword for i European stock lists, who after the middle of the session proceed with the handbrake on and continue to monitor the developments of the negotiations for raising the US debt ceiling in view of the expiry of June 1st. President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet again to try to break the deadlock and prevent a default that would trigger chaos on the financial markets. On the macro front, meanwhile, Biden himself has announced that he expects an imminent “thaw” in relations with the People’s Republic, made complicated in recent months also by the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Returning to the continental indices, after Friday’s good rallythe prices moved little, with the performance of the stock price list conditioned by the dividend detachment by 61 companies, 19 of which are big (the impact on the FTSE MIB will be equal to -1.27%). So Milan is in decline but manages to dribble the coupon effect. I’m down more content the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, theIBEX 35 in Madrid, l’AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 from London. It should be noted that Moody’s response on the Italian public debt did not arrive on Friday (the agency did not update the rating). In rally invece Atene (+7,2%) following the electoral victory of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which according to some observers could lead the country back to having an investment grade rating by the end of the year. Wall Street futures are contrasted and slightly moved.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance Loading…

Coupon detachment for 19 «big» of the Ftse Mib, eyes on banks

Among the main continental listings, the Ftse Mib is down, but would score the best performance of the day net of the maxi-coupon detachment by 19 big names, which weighs 1.27% on the index (they detach the dividend A2a, Amplifier, Azimuthbper, General Bank, Diasorin, Eni, ErgFinecobank, generals, Interpump Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, Inwit, Italgas, Leonardo – Finmeccanica, Moncler, remember, Tenaris e Unipol). Among the Milanese blue chips, purchases reward the banking sector: trends net of dividends are positive Banca Pop Er in good upside, as well as Finecobank e Banca Mps. Instead, they lose ground Prysmian e Iveco Group.

Out of the Ftse Mib sprint for Banca Ifis, Juventus down

Out of the main price list, the shot of Banca Ifis after the long-term partnership signed with Mediobanca for the management of non-performing loans. According to the agreement, a note explains, Banca Ifis will buy the company Revalea from Mediobanca for 100 million, born in 2022 from the spin-off of «Npls deriving from the acquisition of non-performing portfolios, a business that is no longer one of the core activities» of Cuccia square. Weak the Juventus Fc awaiting the new ruling of the sports justice on the capital gains case. Among the minor titles snaps Giglio Group thanks to the Trenitalia e-commerce agreement. Sprints for too Labomar following the announcement of the takeover bid launched by Lbm Next for the delisting.

Trend of the Btp / Bund spread Loading…

Slightly moved spread, slightly rising yield

The tug-of-war on American debt and the Federal Reserve’s next moves will probably be the main issues that will take center stage in the coming days, with possible repercussions also on a bond market that saw interest rates rise last week. In today’s session, the spread between BTPs and Bunds showed a slight increase. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 184 basis points, one point more than at Friday’s closing. There was also a slight increase in the yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP which is indicated at 4.27% from 4.25% of the previous reference.