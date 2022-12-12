Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges down weakly in central bank week. So the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London are all down.

The stocks of the Old Continent slowed down in the previous eighth and Wall Street also closed down on Friday, closing the worst week since September. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank of Japan will pronounce on their monetary policy conduct. Thursday will be the turn of the European and British Central Banks (BoE).

According to observers, the Fed and the ECB will both raise the cost of money by 50 basis points. However, surprises in the States cannot be ruled out after some data, such as the one on the labor market, which remains strong, and also the one on producer prices for November announced on Friday and higher than expected. The data on American inflation, the key figure for the decisions of the central institute, are scheduled for Tuesday.

Telecom under observation, eyes on banks

At Piazza Affari, Telecom Italia will remain under observation, while a thousand hypotheses continue to circulate on the management of the network dossier. Stmicroelectronics could record variations, after the rumors according to which the United States would have asked Japan to curb chip exports to China. The semiconductor group also detaches the coupon (third tranche of $0.06 per share, relating to the 2021 financial year). Unicredit could also move, after last Friday’s volatile session and after the top management’s meetings with US investors.

Euro weakens, oil up and gas down

On the currency front, the euro changed hands at 1.0516 dollars (1.537 at Friday’s close) and at 143.96 yen (143.72), while the dollar/yen was at 136.87 (136.38). The price of oil is on the rise: the WTI, delivered in January, trades at 71.56 dollars a barrel (+0.76%). The value of gas is decreasing: it stands at 133 euros per megawatt hour (-4.3%).

Tokyo closes down with tech sales

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the first session of the week with a negative sign, weighed down by sales in the technology sector, in the wake of the weakness of the US stock market, and awaiting the indications from the meeting of the US Federal Reserve and the data on inflation for the month of November . The reference index Nikkei marks a drop of 0.21%, to 27,842.33, yielding 58 points. Chinese stocks fell as investors fear that rising Covid-19 cases could disrupt consumption and manufacturing activity. China‘s blue-chip CSI 300 index fell 0.8% at the close of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.9%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 2.6%.