Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Minus sign for Europe, after a feeble attempt to hold on at the start. The worst index is the FTSE MIB of Milan, a negative sign also for the CAC 40 of Paris and the DAX 30 of Frankfurt. Investors are looking for cues to divert attention from the Federal Reserve chairman’s words Jerome Powell: Wednesday was softer than the previous day on US central bank strategy, but it didn’t rule out more aggressive twists. In fact, the markets are now expecting a 50 basis point rate hike at the March 20-21 meeting, against 25 taken for granted until a few days ago. Moreover, the Beige Bookthe Fed’s report on the American economy described an economy “in slight growth”, with price growth that “has moderated in many districts”.

Diasorin is weak in Piazza Affari, Prysmian is running

At Piazza Affari the board of directors for the quarterly Leonardo, Bper Banca, Italgas and Prysmian, which moves at the top of the list. Queued Diasorin. On the energy front, the petrolium is in the wait-and-see phase: the higher-than-estimated reduction in US inventories and hopes of an acceleration in Chinese demand offset fears about the effects of a Fed more aggressive than expected. Downhill also the natural gas: after having scored a first position at 41 euros per megawatt hour, April contracts traded in Amsterdam fell by 3.6% to 40.8 euros. The euro remains at its lowest since the beginning of January and changes hands at 1.0556 dollars.

Spread with the Bund slightly moved at 178 basis points

The BTp/Bund spread showed little movement following the intervention of Fed chairman Jerome Powell. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity stood at 178 basis points from the 177 points of the previous benchmark. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP increased to 4.47% compared to 4.42% of the last reference.

Tokyo closes at a six-month high with a weak yen

Tokyo Stock Exchange closed sharply higher, rising by 0.6% to 28,623.15, the highest level since last August. Gains were led by electronics and financial stocks. Tokyo stocks continued to benefit from a weaker yen following recent comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. In fact, before the US Congress, Powell softened the firmness shown previously, specifying that no decision has been taken regarding the extent of the next rate hike by the Fed, which will depend on the latest available macroeconomic indicators.

The Chinese bags they finished lower on the back of disappointing Chinese inflation data (down to a year low in February, but on the back of slower consumption).