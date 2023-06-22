EU stock markets down, waiting for the BoE decision. Tim is weak in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European Stock Exchanges opened with a sharp drop, following the third consecutive session, weak for Wall Street and in Tokyo, the Nikkei index ended trading down by 0.92%. Milan’s FTSE MIB opens down, as are Frankfurt’s DAX 40, Paris’ CAC 40 and London’s FT-SE 100. Investor attention remains focused on central banks.

After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that there will be more rate hikes and that inflation is still high, the Bank of England will comment on monetary policy and, in the light of yesterday’s data on consumer prices – higher than expected – we expect a further rise in the cost of money which could be as much as 50 basis points and not 25 as seemed more obvious. After the speech in the House, Powell is expected in the Senate.

Meanwhile, on the exchange market, the single currency changes hands at 1.0984 dollars (1.0950 at yesterday’s close), with the price of oil slightly decreasing: the August delivery contract on Brent slips by 0.35% to 74 $.85 a barrel. Finally, in Amsterdam the price of gas is not much moved at 37 euros per megawatt hour (+1.4%).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

