EU stock markets hanging on the ECB, Milan closes at -0.3%. US inflation at its highest level for 14 months

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – American inflation, which has risen to the highest since June 2022, puts the brakes on European stock markets, which closed lower, albeit above the day’s lows. Therefore, a minus sign on all European markets: the FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam and the IBEX 35 of Madrid are in red. London’s FT-SE 100 held up, even though Great Britain’s GDP fell by 0.5% in July, after +0.5% in June and with estimates of -0.2%,

If it is true that the data on prices in the United States has brought back into vogue the possibility that the Federal Reserve will continue with rate increases, among analysts there are those who believe that the balance will be the data on “core” inflation “, the one that excludes energy and food and which, in reality, has fallen as expected. For the verdict we will have to wait until September 20th, the day of the Fed meeting, but the market essentially continues to bet on a pause in increases, which is why Wall Street is also holding and proceeding at alternating current.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is on the ECB: with the new projections from Frankfurt, which see a figure on consumer prices above 3% also in 2024, the hypothesis of a new crackdown regains strength: «The chances of a rise of rates by the ECB jumped to over 70% from 41% on Monday”, say MPS analysts. Meanwhile, the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also spoke about European economic challenges in her speech on the State of the Union, reiterating that citizens and companies will not be left alone in the challenges they face, also with a view to the green transition .

Wall Street wavers after higher-than-estimated inflation

Wall Street in alternating current, after higher than expected inflation: indices contrasted with minimal changes at the close. In August, CPI inflation increased monthly by 0.6%, in line with expectations, while the core data, i.e. the one adjusted for the price component of food and energy goods, grew by 0.3%, against expectations for a +0.2%. On an annual basis, the general data achieved a +3.7%, a 14-month high, against expectations for a +3.6%, after +3.2% in July. The core data recorded a +4.3%, in line with expectations, after +4.7% in July.

In Milan banks in focus, utilities down

On the stock market, Inditex (Zara) is weak after the accounts which recorded a better than expected leap in profits but with growing operating costs, while in Milan all eyes are on the banks after the ABI said at the hearing that the tax on extra profits is unconstitutional and with the ECB having rejected the measure: according to Frankfurt, «the extraordinary tax may make it more expensive for banks to attract new share capital and wholesale financing, as domestic and foreign investors may have less interest in investing in Italian credit institutions that have more uncertain prospects”. Banca Pop Er is moving up, with Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Mps and Banco Bpm also doing well. Cnh Industrial brings up the rear, Iveco Group bucks the trend. Weak Stmicroelectronics in a context of general weakness in tech after the 1% drop in the Nasdaq the day before. Utilities are weak.

Oil has moved little, the production deficit is worrying

Oil turns negative, after the surprise rise in American weekly stocks, but still remains just below the highs in 10 months: November Brent is at 92.04 dollars (-0.01%) while October WTI is at 88 $.78 (-0.1%). «The prospect of a global production deficit of over 3 million barrels per day has emerged from the latest OPEC report

in the last quarter of the year, up markedly from the 1.8 million barrels of the current quarter. If achieved, it would be the largest deficit since 2007″, say MPS analysts. Late in the evening the IEA’s monthly report also confirmed the revisions, with marked ones

downward revision of OECD stocks.