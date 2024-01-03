EU stock markets in red awaiting Fed minutes. Luxury down in Milan, Leonardo resists

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets are moving into negative territory, after two and a half months of almost uninterrupted rally and a cautious opening session. The week will be guided by the new data on inflation and American employment expected, as usual, every first Friday of the month, to which will be added the minutes of the latest Fed meeting expected in the evening. Also on Friday, on the European front, all eyes will be on the inflation data to which the hopes that the ECB will loosen its tightening on rates are inevitably linked.

The FTSE MIB of Milan, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam and the IBEX 35 of Madrid and the CAC 40 of Paris are thus traveling in the red.

Leonardo resists in Milan. Weak oil and luxury

Leonardo – Finmeccanica, queen of the Ftse Mib in 2023, resists in Piazza Affari. The banking sector is on the swing, after a start to the session in the wake of the rally on the eve, with Banca Mps Banco Bpm and Intesa Sanpaolo. The oil sector is weak with Saipem, Tenaris and Eni and the luxury sector with Moncler and Brunello Cucinelli. Sitting in the red for Stellantis in the wake of the registration data released the day before.

Oil rises slightly, gas also recovers

Despite an initial decline, with tensions due above all to the conflict in the Middle East, oil marks a slight rise: Brent in March stands at around 76 dollars a barrel (from 75 at the opening and 76 on the eve) and WTI in February at 70 dollars (71 on the eve). Natural gas in Amsterdam is also recovering, reaching above 32 euros per megawatt hour, while on the currency the euro/dollar exchange rate stands at 1.09 (substantially unchanged compared to the day before). Bitcoin prices fall to 44,306 dollars (from 45,405 of the opening and 45,800 of the day before).

Spread rises to 168 basis points

The spread rises after a stable opening, while the rise in Eurozone bond yields, which occurred the day before, is confirmed and is also reflected in the USA. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005560948) and the German equivalent maturity stood at 168 basis points (from 165 at the previous closing). The yield of the Italian stock marked a first position at 3.74% compared to 3.70% at the closing date the day before.