(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets recover ground at the start of the session after Friday’s heavy falls. The stock markets, which had closed last week’s balance sheet in progress following a series of highly volatile sessions, remain hostage to fears about the conditions of the banking sector, which remains under special observation. Thus the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the AEX in Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 in London point upwards.

If in the United States the news of the day is the purchase by First-Citizens of loans and deposits of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, in Europe Deutsche Bank in particular is under the spotlight, identified by many as the weak link in the chain in the Union despite the reassurances of the authorities, who continue to reiterate that the situation of the German institute is very different from that of Credit Suisse. However, the banking crisis continues to keep investors in suspense and in a desperate search to safeguard their portfolios. On a poor day in terms of macroeconomic data (only the Ifo index in Germany and the M3 money supply in the Eurozone are arriving), this will still be the key issue.

Investors looking for safe-haven assets

The effects of the banking crisis were seen in the prices of stock exchanges and government bonds. The former fell (curiously only in Europe, considering that the banking crisis broke out in America): from March 7, that is, before the Silicon Valley Bank put all the markets under pressure, the Milan Stock Exchange lost 6.73% , Paris 4.42% and Frankfurt 3.87%. At the same time, government bond yields fell (a sign that purchases are strong and prices have risen): 2-year US Treasuries lost more than a percentage point of yield, going from 5.01% on 7 March to 3. 78%. And the two-year Bunds (-51 basis points) and the BTPs (-93) also marked marked declines. This is because the market, on the one hand, took refuge in those securities (and money market funds). And on the other hand because it discounts the arrival of the recession and therefore the imminent rate cut by the Fed. Two bets that may not be right.

Euro/dollar stable, oil and natural gas on the rise

On the foreign exchange market, the euro/dollar ratio remained stable: the single currency was indicated at 1.0755 dollars from 1.0760 at the end of Friday. One euro is also worth 141.15 yen (from 140.73), while the dollar/yen ratio is 131.21 (130.71). On the energy front, the price of oil is trying to raise its head: the WTI, contracted in May, gains 0.71% to 69.75 dollars a barrel, Brent with the same maturity 0.6% to 75.44 dollars. The April future on natural gas traded in Amsterdam rises by 2.2% to 42 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo, positive closure

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the first session of the week with a plus sign, driven by purchases in the technology sector, after the consolidation of the US stock market, which offset fears of further infections in the banking sector. The reference index Nikkei marks a progress of 0.33%, at 27,476.87, and a gain of 91 points. On the currency front, the yen continues to appreciate against the dollar, to a value of 131.10, while it is stable against the euro at 141.10.