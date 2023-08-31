EU stock markets uncertain about Fed and ECB moves, Milan closes unchanged

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The conundrum on the future moves of the central banks kept the European Stock Exchanges in check, which thus recorded a volatile trend throughout the session. In Europe, the German and Spanish inflation raises fears that the European Central Bank will still be intransigent in the fight against the cost of living. On the other hand, the subdued performance of the US economy leads Wall Street to bet that the Federal Reserve will take a break to think about the rate hike maneuvers. The US gross domestic product in the second quarter, based on the second estimate, in fact rose by 2.1%, less than expected. In addition, the private sector in August produced fewer jobs than estimated (177,000). At the end, Milan closed unchanged (+0.09%), with the spread at 164.25 points and the yield on ten-year BTPs at 4.17%.

Focus on German and Spanish inflation. GDP in the States below expectations

The European stock markets started higher, but then slowed down and for most of the session recorded a nervous trend. Spanish and German inflation data caused concern. In detail, in Spain, consumer prices increased by 0.5% in August compared to July. In addition, they rose 2.6% on an annual basis, from 2.3% the previous month. Also in Germany, on a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.3% in August, even if on an annual basis they slowed down to 6.1%, from 6.2%, a level which however remains far from the target of 2 % of the ECB. As if that were not enough, it was announced that in August the confidence of European consumers deteriorated to -16 points from -15.1 points in July and that of businesses to -10.3 from -9.3. In short, the macro picture does not seem very comforting with high inflation and a worsening economy. In the States, according to the second reading, the GDP for the April-June period recorded an increase of 2.1%, disappointing the expectations of analysts who expected the confirmation of growth of 2.4%. Inflation in the second quarter, the PCE calculated on consumption and most followed by the Fed, was equal to +2.5% compared to the +2.6% of the previous estimate. Also today it was announced that 177,000 jobs were created in the US private sector compared to the previous month, lower than forecasts. Moreover, this is the lowest number since March 2022. Wages also grew by 5.9% on an annual basis, slowing the run from 6.2% on an annual basis the previous month. It is the lowest figure since October 2021. The statistics make investors bet that the Federal Reserve will again take a pause for reflection, before intervening on rates, so as not to cool the economy excessively, to slow down the price index run. The assumption, of course, supports American markets. On the contrary, the ECB could continue to drive up the cost of money.

Piazza Affari shored up by banks, Mps in evidence

Piazza Affari benefited from the performance of the banks, which continue to be targeted by investors, attentive to high remuneration in the form of dividends and buybacks, as well as the results obtained by the main institutions thanks to the increase in interest rates. Banca MPS achieved an increase of 1.9%, after the institute successfully closed the placement of a 500 million euro senior preferred four-year bond. The operation received orders for approximately 700 million euro from over 90 institutional investors, both Italian and foreign, confirming the appreciation of the market and the expansion of the institutional investor base. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and will be repayable in advance after 3 years. Furthermore, the Sienese institute remains under the fire of speculation, while the market wonders about its future in view of the exit from the capital by the Treasury, which according to the agreements reached with Brussels should take place next year. However, Unicredit (+0.44%), Intesa Sanpaolo (+0.38%), Banca Pop Er (+0.96%) and Banco Bpm (+0.82%) did well. Mediobanca recorded a +0.29%, with the shares under observation, in view of the autumn meeting.

Stellantis below I’ll be back after EU registrations, headlights on Tim

Among the shares of the Ftse Mib, however, the Stellantis beat the slack (-0.3%), paying the duty to the data on European registrations worse than those of the market. In July, sales of new cars in the EU (plus UK and EFTA countries) increased by 16.7% reaching 1.022 million, compared to the same month of the previous year, while in the first seven months of the year the increase was state of 17.5%. For the group led by Carlos Tavares, however, registrations recorded a drop of 3.3% in July, while in the first 7 months of the year they increased by only 4.1%, to 1.305 million. According to Equita “the residual logistics/components problems may have weighed on the result”. In any case, the shares of European manufacturers also remained fairly stable (-0.2% for the sub-index Eurostoxx 600 of the sector), given that, as highlighted by the Centro Studi Promotor, «the end of the car crisis is still far away, despite significant growth» in the month of July. St lost 1%, after the good performance of the past few days and despite the performance of the Nasdaq. Telecom Italia recorded an increase of 0.67%, while investors wonder about the operation that is looming on the horizon: the company should spin off Netco, a company that should be taken over by Kkr, with a majority stake, from the Italian state and from the F2i fund. Cdp and Tim herself could also enter the game. The conditional clause, however, is a must, not only because the deal is still in progress, but above all because it is not clear whether the shareholder Vivendi will accept the conditions or veto them. Meanwhile, the Government has allocated up to 2.2 billion to take over up to 20% of Netco.

Cucinelli redeems himself after the good half-yearly

Outside the main basket, Brunello Cucinelli was rewarded with a leap of 6.7% in the aftermath of the half-year closed with a net profit of 66.7 million (+32%), higher than expected. The company also indicated that sales for the whole of 2023 will rise by 19%, over one billion euros. The indication was improved compared to that provided only at the end of July, when a range of 17-19% was indicated. Also next year, the house of cashmere expects revenues to grow by 10%. In recent weeks, however, equities had slacked off ground

