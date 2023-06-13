EU stock markets up amid expectations from the Fed and Chinese rates. Eyes on Mfe

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Upward start for European stock markets, with the surprise rate cut by China fueling optimism, in the key week for central bank decisions. Investors are eyeing the key US inflation data for May, while betting on a pause in the Fed’s monetary tightening. The ECB, on the other hand, should continue with the restrictive policy while in Germany the slowdown in inflation is confirmed in May, with a +6.1% over the year. On the stock market, the Nikkei closed above 33,000 points for the first time in 33 years, while in Milan the banks are still to be followed, with merger hypotheses in focus, and the MFE stocks, with speculation starting after the death of Silvio Berlusconi .

Today comes the appetizer. The one that opens the week of central banks: in the afternoon, at 2.30 pm Italian time, the May inflation data comes out from the United States. If (as estimated by economists) the cost of living were to slow down further, then hopes of a “softer” Fed would be strengthened. The market thinks (with a probability greater than 70%) that on Thursday, when the US central bank meets, a pause in the rate hike will be announced. Perhaps a short break, as the Fed may lift them for the last time in July, but a break nonetheless. But if today’s inflation reading comes out strong and above expectations, expectations could change. Thus begins the week of central banks.

Central Bank Week

The inflation data opens the week dominated by central banks. Wednesday, as mentioned, there will be the US Federal Reserve. And there’s a good chance he’s taking a break. The ECB arrives on Thursday, which should raise rates by 25 basis points. The Central Bank of China will also decide on Thursday and the Bank of Japan on Friday. Intense days, which could give volatility to the Stock Exchanges

Euro up, oil up

On the currency market, the euro pushes upwards and is worth 1.079 dollars, while oil rises by more than 1% in Brent to 72.67 after the Chinese Central Bank’s boost to the economy.

Asia on the rise, Tokyo closes at +1.8%

Asian stock markets rise, with investors betting on the Fed keeping rates unchanged tomorrow and after the Pboc, the Chinese central bank, cut short-term borrowing costs from 2% to 1.9% overnight term, fueling hopes that Thursday will do the same with medium rates, which will provide greater support to the economy. The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session sharply higher, in the wake of the excellent performance of Wall Street. The Nikkei index ended the day up by 1.83% at 33,026.96 points: this is the first time in 33 years that it has broken through the threshold of 33,000 points. “Supported by the rebound of technology stocks on Wall Street – is the analysis of Nikkei Asia – the Japanese benchmark index rose. Stocks linked to export, such as those of semiconductor companies Tokyo Electron and Advantest, recorded significant gains Toyota Motor and much of the automotive sector are also doing well.” The broad Topix index also gained 1.16% to 2,264.79 points.