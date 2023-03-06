Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges are moving cautiously but positively at the beginning of a week once again marked by the Federal Reserve. At Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB is in progress, in line with the main continental indices such as the DAX 40 in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris. After China announced a 5% growth target for 2023 over the weekend – as indicated by the FT the lowest in three decades – investors’ attention will once again be turned to the US central bank this week. After the “dove” Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, said he was “in favor of an interest rate increase of 25 basis points” from the current 4.5%-4.75% at the next meeting of the March 21-22, because “it is appropriate to be cautious”, Tuesday and Wednesday the spotlight will be on the presentation in Congress of the Fed’s semi-annual report on monetary policy by the president of the central bank, Jerome Powell. During the week, again from the US, new important indicators will arrive on the labor market: the ADP report on employment in the private sector (Wednesday) and the February employment report (Friday). In Milan, a leap by Telecom Italia after the arrival of the offer from Cdp and Macquarie on the network over the weekend.

In Milan Tim and the banks are doing well, Amplifon is weak

In Milan, the day was marked by attention to Tim, the day after the arrival of the offer from Cdp and Macquarie for the network, as an alternative to that of Kkr. This morning the newspapers are reporting various figures on the extent of the offer, which could amount to between 18 and 20 billion euros. In any case, according to analysts, the offer should be better than that presented by the US fund. The main banks are also in positive territory, starting with Banco Bpm and Unicredit. Nexi is also moving up on the eve of the 2022 accounts. Opposite sign for Amplifon, Iveco Group and Recordati.

Euro above 1.06 dollars, oil and gas down

On the currency market, the euro is worth 1.0649 dollars (1.0593 at Friday’s close) and 144.597 yen (144.48), while the dollar/yen cross is at 135.791 (136.377). As far as energy is concerned, the price of oil is falling: futures for May delivery on Brent slip by 0.4% to 85.41 dollars a barrel and those due in April on Wti by 0.34% to 42.75 dollars per barrel. Meanwhile, in Amsterdam the price of gas drops 4.9% to 42.75 euros per megawatt hour.

Beijing’s economic goals

The Chinese government has announced the new economic targets for 2023, including GDP “around” 5% down on “about 5.5%” for 2022, illustrated by outgoing premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of the National People’s Congress, the legislative branch of the Beijing parliament.

Spread starts down to 179 points, yield at 4.45%

Positive start for government bonds traded on the electronic secondary Mts. After the first trades, the securities appreciate for the entire sovereign sector with the Italian security seeing its spread versus the Bund narrow. Expectations for the Fed to halt rate hikes from next summer contribute to fixed-income purchases. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 179 basis points from the 182 points of Friday’s closing. The Italian 10-year yield is indicated at 4.45% from 4.53% at last week’s finale.