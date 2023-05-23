EU stocks drop, still stalemate on US debt

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of a stuck session, the European indices continue to decline after the middle of the session. Wall Street futures are at stake, while the issue of the debt ceiling in the United States remains to be unraveled and investors wonder about the next steps of central banks in light of the conflicting signals from the economy. However, the FTSE MIB of Milan is not moved much, and the same is true for the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London. On stocks, the luxury sector throughout Europe is under pressure, after the rally that rewarded the sector with the reopenings in China.

Meanwhile, signs of economic weakness have arrived from European industry, with PMI data highlighting sluggish growth. In France, the preliminary manufacturing figure rose to 46.1 points and that of services fell to 52.8 points, while in Germany the PMI services rose to 57.8 points. The data from the Eurozone showed a slowdown in growth due to the difficulties of the industry and this caused the single currency to briefly slip below the 1.08 dollar threshold.

In Milan eyes on Tim and the banks, luxury under pressure

On the share market, Telecom Italia to follow pending the revision of the proposals for the network. Banks always under special supervision: Mediobanca announced the sale of Revelea to Banca Ifis and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone rose to 0.98% in Banco Bpm. In Europe, beware of techs: after the Chinese authorities banned operators of the country’s fundamental infrastructures from buying products from the American giant Micron. Among the luxury stocks under pressure Moncler and Ferrari. Out of the main list, Juventus Fc in negative territory after the Federal Court of Appeal of the Federcalcio decided for a 10-point penalty for the capital gains case. Weak Mfe-Mediaforeurope awaiting the accounts tomorrow and according to the press there are negotiations between Sky Germany and Prosiebensat.

Spread slightly up, 10-year yield up

Slight increase in the spread between Btp and Bund on the telematic secondary Mts. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated at 186 points from the 185 basis points of Monday’s closing. The yield on Italian 10-year bonds is indicated at 4.33% from the 4.30% of the last reference.

Euro remains weak, oil and gas prices down

On the foreign exchange market, the euro weakened against the dollar following the publication of disappointing PMI data for the Eurozone, and fell to a minimum of 1.0783 before recovering the threshold of 1.08 against the greenback. Euro/yen down to 149.7 and dollar/yen weak to 138.45. The price of oil reversed course, now down with Brent at 75.77 dollars (-0.3%), down by 1.3% for gas at 29.30 euros per Mwh in Amsterdam.