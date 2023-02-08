Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges try to take advantage of Wall Street’s wake and start the day on the up after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell predicted a sharp drop in inflation in 2023 while preparing the market for more rate hikes. Powell’s intervention, the analysts note, was balanced: if the central banker warned that “additional rate hikes” may be necessary if the macro data continue to be better than expected, on the other hand he surprised on the positive side, those who expected more “hawkish” tones after the data on the American labor market, stronger than expected, released on Friday. So in Europe the FTSE MIB of Milan, already the best on the eve and above 27,000 points, is on the rise. The CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the FT-SE 100 of London, the IBEX 35 of Madrid and the AEX of Amsterdam also performed well.

Powell balanced, preparing markets for new rate hikes

The Fed chairman said on the one hand that “the current pace of rate hikes is appropriate” (suggesting that the Fed will not raise rates more than is already expected), but on the other he also said that ” if the economic data continues to be stronger than expected, additional rate hikes will be needed” (suggesting that the Fed could become more aggressive if needed). And he also talked about a significant drop in inflation in 2023.

Bpm down after the accounts, Saipem is still running

Among the most published Milanese titles, Banco Bpm is at the bottom of the Ftse Mib despite the 2022 accounts being better than forecasts and the upward revision of the estimates for the coming years. Unicredit and Iveco Group are also below parity, while Saipem confirms the positive trend, already the best on the eve. Purchases also on Inwit and Stmicroelectronics, which benefits from the good performance of technology in Europe.

Trend of the Btp / Bund spread

Spread slightly down to 186 points, yield up to 4.2%

Slightly decreasing trend for the spread between BTp and Bund on the Mts secondary market of European government bonds. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is 186 basis points from the 188 points of the previous closing. On the other hand, the yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP rose again to 4.20% from 4.18% on the previous day’s closing.

Euro regains 1.07 dollars, little moved oil and gas

On the foreign exchange market, the euro regains its level at 1.07 dollars after Powell and is indicated at 1.0733 after the one-month lows of 1.0690 at yesterday’s close. The single currency is also worth 140.83 yen (from 140.33), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 131.24 (131.15).

On the energy front, the price of oil showed little change: the March future on the Wti rose by 0.18% to 77.28 dollars a barrel while the April delivery on Brent marks -0.04% to 83.66 dollars. The price of natural gas on the Amsterdam TTF platform fell by 1.3% to 54.7 euros per megawatt hour.