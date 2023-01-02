Home Business EU stocks up after -13% in 2022, worst performance since 2018
EU stocks up after -13% in 2022, worst performance since 2018

European stock exchanges maintain a positive tone in the first session of 2023, in a still semi-festive climate, with the markets of the United Kingdom and Switzerland closed, as well as Wall Street. The Euro Stoxx 50 advances by 1.3%, the Dax gains 0.9%, while the Ftse Mib, the Cac 40 and the Ibex 35 trade up by 1.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 (+0.8%) closed 2022 with a decrease of 12.9%, held back above all by the monetary tightening of the ECB and by the war in Ukraine. Investors trimmed equity positions on concerns about persistent inflation, the energy crisis and the looming recession.

For the index, this is the worst performance since 2018, when it had lost 13.2%, while in the following three years it had recorded +23.2%, -4% and +22.3% respectively.

According to Berenberg analysts, the first half of the new year will continue to be affected by the worsening liquidity conditions and the delayed effects of the interest rate squeeze. Once the inflation peak has passed, “markets are likely to focus on growth”, also benefiting from cheaper valuations and low-risk positioning. Factors thanks to which it is possible to expect “a better year for investors than 2022”.

