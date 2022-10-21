Home Business EU summit agrees on many key differences on energy crisis response – Shangbao Indonesia
Business

October 21, 2022 20:51 PM

European Council President Michel.

[CCTV News]In the early morning of the 21st local time, European Council President Michel said at a press conference that the EU summit has “reached an agreement” on the energy issue, and all countries “strongly and unanimously believe” that joint action is required to achieve the three One goal: lower prices, secure supply, and continue to reduce demand.

According to the summit statement, the leaders of the 27 EU countries agreed to a number of emergency energy measures previously proposed by the European Commission, including joint procurement of natural gas, implementation of a price cap on the European natural gas benchmark price, and coordination of energy supply among EU member states. In addition, there is broad support for “price caps on natural gas used for power generation.” EU leaders asked the European Commission to issue specific implementation rules for the above-mentioned measures as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that due to the firm opposition of Germany, the Netherlands and other countries, this summit still failed to reach a consensus on the implementation of price limits on all imported natural gas pushed by some member states, and the EU remains divided on this key issue. European Commission President Von der Leyen said that the EU will continue to study the issue of “price caps”. EU energy ministers are expected to continue consultations on the issue at a meeting on the 25th of this month.

The two-day EU autumn summit will be held in Brussels on October 20. The leaders of the 27 EU countries will focus on energy-related issues on the first day of the meeting. It is expected that all parties will also conduct consultations on issues such as the situation in Russia and Ukraine and the EU’s foreign relations.

