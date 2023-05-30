EU supply chain law before the vote – A&W Blog

On June 1st, the EU Parliament will vote on the EU Supply Chain Law. The European Commission presented its proposal at the beginning of last year, and the Council decided its position in December – unfortunately with a few gaps. The EU Parliament must improve and enforce strong regulations on respect for human rights and environmental protection in global supply chains.

What constitutes an effective EU supply chain law

With the EU supply chain law (Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, CSDDD), companies will in future be obliged to exercise due diligence with regard to human rights and the environment along their global supply chains. As is so often the case, the devil is in the details. In order for the EU supply chain law to become a real game changer, it must meet the following criteria:

All companies (not just the big ones) should have a duty of care. Also the financial sector must be included.

Due diligence must apply to the company’s own division, subsidiaries and the entire value chain.

Trade unions, employee representatives and other stakeholders must be included in the due diligence process.

Those affected by human rights violations and environmental damage need rights such as fair burden of proof and statute of limitations so that they have a chance in court.

Companies must also climate protection be obliged to exercise due care.

Social audits and similar scrutiny of companies have proven to be ineffective. Strict, binding rules are therefore needed for auditors and certifiers.

What happened until now

In early 2022, after some delays due to the so-called Regulatory Scrutiny Boardthe long awaited Suggestion for the EU supply chain law. The proposal meets the above criteria only to a limited extent, it has numerous Gaps. The Council adopted its late last year Position fixed. Austria, represented by Federal Minister Martin Kocher, not accepted. That was disappointing, especially since a constructive consultation process with NGOs and social partners had taken place beforehand. The Council’s position was important for the progress of the negotiations. However, it has gaps and even falls short of the European Commission’s proposal. In the EU-Parliament a total of nine committees dealt with the EU supply chain law. On April 25, 2023, the lead legal committee (JURI) held its position with a large majority Message accepted and thus laid the basis for the forthcoming vote in the plenary session of the EU Parliament.

Negotiating positions of the EU Commission and the Council

EU Commission Rat Who should the EU supply chain law apply to? Companies with 500 or more employees and 150 million annual sales Companies with 500 or more employees and 150 million annual sales From when? 2 years after entry into force 4 years after entry into force In risk sectors:

Companies with 250 or more employees and 40 million annual sales In risk sectors:

Companies with 250 or more employees and 40 million annual sales From when? 4 years after entry into force 5 years after entry into force financial sector covered? And No (only “opt in”) What do companies need to control? own activities,

Subsidiary company,

“established business relationships” (upstream and downstream value chain) own activities,

Subsidiary company,

“chain of activity”

(downstream value chain only limited) Do stakeholders need to be involved? Not necessarily Not necessarily Company civil liability? Yes, but the rights of those affected are not regulated Yes, but the rights of those affected are not regulated climate protection Not subject to due diligence Not subject to due diligence Role of Certifiers/Auditors Verification of contract clauses, without strict rules Verification of contract clauses, without strict rules

The table above provides an overview of some important negotiation points and the relevant regulatory approaches in the Commission proposal and in the Council’s position. There is room for improvement in all points. How will the EU Parliament position itself?

The forthcoming vote in the EU Parliament

The Message of the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) shows where the journey could lead: The JURI demands that the EU supply chain law applies to companies with 250 employees or more and annual sales of 40 million euros. Companies should not only control suppliers, but also sales, distribution and transport (downstream value chain). Companies should involve stakeholders on a mandatory basis and, if necessary, make reparations for those affected, in addition to the possibility of suing for damages in court. The Commission’s proposal already includes official controls on companies and sanctions; the JURI tightens this up and demands penalties amounting to five percent of the company’s net sales. Furthermore, the JURI calls for transitional plans by companies to achieve the 1.5-degree climate target, with the remuneration of the board of directors being linked to this. All of these approaches indicate that the EU Parliament – ​​as is so often the case when it comes to employee rights, environmental protection and climate protection – will strive for more ambitious regulations than the Commission and the Council. The final content of the EU supply chain law will be negotiated in the trilogue between the three institutions, which will begin after the vote in the plenary session of the EU Parliament. However, the position of the EU Parliament is by no means already “done and dry”. There have been controversial debates on many points in the legislative process to date, e.g. B. in the question of the rights of data subjects. The past has shown that legal stumbling blocks such as rules on the burden of proof often mean that the people affected are unable to enforce their rights. One of many questions that will be answered on June 1st is whether the EU Parliament will tighten this up.

Now increase the pressure together

With the upcoming vote in the European Parliament on June 1st, the legislative process is now at a crucial stage. Over 90 percent of the Austrian population welcome the Supply Chain Act. ÖGB and AK together with over 100 NGOs support the Europe-wide campaign “Justice Is Everybody’s Business” for an effective EU supply chain law. There is an opportunity on the website to support a petition, join a mail campaign to call on MEPs to vote for a strong EU supply chain law on June 1st, and much more. Now is a good time to step up the pressure together! Here you go campaign site.