EU, Tajani closes to the League group. The Carroccio fires on the Ppe. And it’s quarrel

Tajani: “It is not possible to form an alliance with the Identity and Democracy group” (which includes the League)

The quarrel breaks out between Forza Italia and the League ahead of next year’s European elections. “Forza Italia is central to the family of Ppe, also in view of the European elections. We will do everything to ensure that there can be a change of majority, with a majority made up of Popolari, conservatives and liberals”, said the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the Roman EPP meeting.

