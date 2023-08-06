EU, Tajani: “Ideal majority formed by Ppe, liberals and conservatives”

“Extremist policies dictated by an ideological vision of the fight against climate change must be avoided”

“The EPP, of which Forza Italia is the Italian representative, will be decisive for the formation of the new European Governance”. Antonio Tajanideputy premier, foreign minister and secretary of Forza Italia, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether Forza Italia’s goal is to build a centre-right majority in Europe after the 2024 elections (and with whom?) or to confirm the Ursula majority?

“The ideal solution – underlines the head of the Farnesina – would be that of institutions governed by one majority formed by popular, liberals and conservatives. The majority that allowed me to be elected president of the European Parliament in 2017. Of course everything will depend on the election results. Even if now the pendulum is swinging towards European popularism (see Spain, Greece, Finland).”

“In any case, it will be necessary to avoid extremist policies dictated by an ideological vision of the fight against climate change. The sacrosanct defense of the environment must be carried out with a pragmatism that does not distort the agricultural and industrial vocation of Italy and Europe” concludes Tajani.

