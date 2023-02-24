After 7 years of absence, Europe returns to invest in Tanzania as a “system”, through its banking institutions and its private sector. This is what emerges from the words of the vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Thomas Ostros, who spoke yesterday in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, at a press conference on the sidelines of the EU-Tanzania business forum.

Eib, which today announced a loan of 540 million euros, has undertaken discussions and signed agreements with the three main Tanzanian banks to concentrate these funds in particular in blue economy and women’s entrepreneurship projects, “with the aim of adding other 160 million in the coming months,” Ostros said at a press conference, to increase by the end of the year the 4.1 billion dollars of investments that Eib has made in the African continent in 2022.

“It is the first high-level visit for us this year, and important bilateral discussions are underway with Tanzanian banking institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises organizations: we have great opportunities to increase cooperation,” said Ostros. “For us it is a restart, with great energy and great impact, of investments in Tanzania” said the vice president of Eib, recalling that the discussions began last year with the visit of the Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu to Brussels. [Dal nostro inviato a Dar es Salaam]

Read the Booklet specially created by our editorial staff on the occasion of the EU-Tanzania Business Forum: http://www.africaeaffari.it/wp-content/uploads/tanzaniaworkbook.pdf