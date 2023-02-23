The first Eu-Tanzania business forum opens today in Dar Es Salaam, co-organized by the Republic of Tanzania and the European Union, in which the participation of over 600 delegates from all the countries of the European Union is expected, representatives sectors, and from the Republic of Tanzania.

The Forum, which follows the EU-Kenya business forum, a similar event which ended yesterday in Nairobi, Kenya, will be opened by Tanzanian Vice-President Phillip Isdor Mpango, Investment Minister Ashatu Kijaji, and will be attended by the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (Eib) Thomas Ostros, the French Foreign Trade Minister Olivier Brecht and the Secretary General of the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) Helena Konig. A speech by Hussein Mwinyi, president of the revolutionary government of Zanzibar, an island that enjoys strong administrative autonomy within the Republic of Tanzania, is also expected.

During the forum, agreements and memoranda will be signed to support European investments in Tanzania in the field of civil aviation, port services, construction and renewable energy. Eib should announce the opening of new credit lines for local banks. The main sectors on which the work of the forum will focus are the energy transition, agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, connectivity and the construction sector.

Tanzania is open to investment in all sectors, with the local government giving priority to sectors considered strategic such as agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing, agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, real estate, livestock and fisheries. In particular, the Tanzanian government intends to leverage the Tanzania investment center (TIC) as the main agency for investment matters in the country.

In particular, the Tanzanian government says it is determined and committed to opening up the country to the global economy by improving the investment environment, including through the development of mega-infrastructures in order to accelerate the smooth flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic direct investment (DDI).

In recent years, the Tanzanian government has undertaken important legal and regulatory reforms in an attempt to make the African country an attractive investment destination: the tax regime, the automation of investment procedures and processes, the harmonization of institutions, land and the unblocking of obstacles that prevent business growth have been the main areas of intervention in recent years.

Tanzania is currently among the ten fastest growing economies on the African continent. [Dal nostro inviato a Dar es Salaam]

Read the Booklet specially created by our editorial staff on the occasion of the EU-Tanzania Business Forum: http://www.africaeaffari.it/wp-content/uploads/tanzaniaworkbook.pdf