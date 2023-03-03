MILANO – The European Commission has ordered Italy to recover illegal state aid granted to certain non-commercial entities in the form of a municipal property tax (ICI) exemption from 2006 to 2011. The decision follows a 2018 court ruling of European Justice which partially annulled a decision of Brussels in 2012, in which it declared Italy’s tax exemption incompatible with the Community rules on state aid, but renounced the recovery.

The decision by Brussels to order Italy to recover the legal aid granted as tax exemptions on the ICI between 2006 and 2011 concerns activities that are of an economic nature even when carried out by non-commercial entities such as the Church. This was indicated by an EU spokesman during the daily press point. “The entities that carry out non-economic activities – he explains -, such as strictly religious ones, will not be affected by the order” to recover state aid, “however, when these activities are of an economic nature, the fact that they are carried out by non-commercial entities does not preclude the “EU” discipline of State aids.