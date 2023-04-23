EU, the Conservative-EPP axis takes off. Weber undermines Ursula thanks to Meloni

Today, the Popolari are less and less united in their desire to continue the alliance with the left

Giorgia Meloni it has definitively managed to break the cordon sanitaire that the left, in Brussels, had managed to create around the right-wing parties. The times when the “majority Ursula”, blessed by the late president David Sassoli, with the consent of the EPP, he succeeded in isolating the sovereign and conservative forces in the European Parliament.

The endorsement made yesterday by the president of the popular Manfred Weber, to the Meloni Government is only the apex of a process of rapprochement between the group that belonged to Merkel and the ECR, a conservative right-wing party which includes the Brothers of Italy, the Polish government party, the Spaniards of Vox and which has Giorgia Meloni as its president.

A path that in January 2022, on the occasion of the renewal of parliamentary offices and the election of Roberta Metsola as president of the European Parliament, he had led Meloni’s group to conquer the vice-presidency of Parliament thanks to the support of the EPP, a result lacked instead by the Identity and Democracy group of which Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini are members.

