EU towards new sanctions against Russia

European Union (EU) member states are working to push through the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia, related to the invasion of Ukraine.

However, some of the initial proposals are likely to be watered down, such as banning ships carrying prohibited goods from entering EU ports.

The European Commission presented a set of proposals early last month with the main objective of tackling the avoidance of sanctions and strengthening their enforcement. The aim was to approve the measures in the run-up to the G7 summit held in Japan from 19 to 21 May, but the package has been on hold for weeks due to a series of issues raised by member states.

One concern was a mechanism to target third countries that are not doing enough to prevent Russia from evading sanctions. The instrument’s main goal would be to discourage governments from helping Russia and crack down on trade channels that Moscow could exploit. If diplomatic pressure proves ineffective, the mechanism would allow for targeted export restrictions on key goods.

However, the original criteria of this instrument were weakened during the negotiations, raising the bar for its use.

Meanwhile, Hungary and Greece continue to request the removal of some of their companies from a Ukrainian blacklist.