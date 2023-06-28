Home » EU wants digital euro – and cash
EU wants digital euro – and cash

For years, the ECB has been working on the digital euro as a supplement to cash. On Wednesday, the central bank confirmed that it would complete its investigation phase into the digital euro in October 2023: “The Governing Council will then decide whether to initiate the next phase of the project.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde said: “We look forward to continuing to work with other EU institutions on a digital euro to ensure that our currency is fit for the digital age.” euros at the earliest in 2026.

