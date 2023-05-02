The EU wants to close loopholes in sanctions against Russia. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

The Financial Times reports that the EU wants to close loopholes in its sanctions against Russia. As an example, the EU could impose sanctions on countries that indirectly export sanctioned products to Russia. The US even proposed a total ban on all products to Russia, but received little support in the G7.

For example, EU officials are discussing steps that would penalize third countries for exporting banned products to Russia Financial Times citing unnamed sources.

The proposal would give the EU the power to restrict imports of products from countries involved in trade with Russia that violates EU sanctions. The mechanism provides that such states first receive a warning. In the event of further violations, they would themselves be affected by trade restrictions.

Sanctions against Russia: loopholes in exports

The sanctions primarily target the practice of third countries in the West buying sanctioned products and then reselling them to Russia.

However, some EU member states are concerned about the extension of sanctions. They would see risks for political relations with the countries concerned. There are also doubts about the legality of the proposed mechanism, reports the FT.

“How do you avoid unintended side effects by pushing certain countries in a different direction than you want them to? You have to be very careful how you use the carrot and stick,” the British newspaper quoted an unnamed diplomat as saying.

Should the measure be implemented, it could put additional pressure on Russia’s economy trigger, which has already come under pressure from sanctions on its oil exports.

The EU has already tried to persuade countries in Central Asia, as well as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, to crack down on Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions, according to the FT.

US wants more comprehensive export ban

Pressure to tighten sanctions is also coming from the United States. The government in Washington did prompted the G7to impose a comprehensive export ban on Russia in view of the loopholes. Other members did not join this demand, but signaled their willingness to deal with the topic at the upcoming G7 meeting. The western industrialized countries USA, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Canada belong to the G-7.

According to official statistics from the Russian government, the Russian economy has so far been resilient in the face of Western sanctions. However, economists see signs that the costs of the war and sanctions are already severely weakening Russia’s economy. Russia’s income from energy imports is falling significantly. There are also signs of one labor shortagebecause many young men have to become soldiers or leave the country.

The war and the sanctions could Russia’s economy into a downward spiral like the Soviet Union as a result of the war in Afghanistan, say economists like the Russian economics professor Konstantin Sonin, who lives in the USA.