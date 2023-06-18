EU wants to revive relations with Latin America – DW – 06/17/2023

In mid-July, the EU and the heads of state and government of the Latin American and Caribbean countries want to meet again for a summit in Brussels for the first time since 2015. The European Commission published a draft trade-oriented strategy ahead of time to revitalize relations with the region, which has been lagging behind somewhat in recent years due to global political developments.

At a press conference in Brussels in June, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell highlighted the “common history and shared values” of the European Union and the 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries, but acknowledged that this partnership had been taken for granted and even neglected. Despite the still good trade relations, political cooperation has fallen by the wayside.

“Latin America has its own problems of political fragmentation to deal with,” Borrell said, referring to the political crisis in Venezuela and the increasingly authoritarian course Nicaraguas. The European Union has been preoccupied with the issue of migration and Brexit, he told reporters, but the rise of China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have brought the bloc’s focus back to Latin America.

The EU foreign policy representative wants the EU and Latin America to get closer again Image: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/picture alliance

Ahead of the release of the draft strategy, a senior EU official, who wished to remain anonymous, said Latin America is “like an old friend who you assume is always there, but when things get difficult you realize how important it is these people – or these countries – are.”

“Permanent Coordination Mechanism”

To revive this old friendship, the EU executive proposes holding more regular meetings between heads of state and government and setting up a “permanent coordination mechanism” between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

One of the main goals of the new strategy is to conclude a trade agreement that would cover 90 percent of the tariffs between the 27 EU member states and the Mercosur-Block, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, to be dismantled step by step.

“The conclusion of the EU-Mercosur agreement is a priority for the EU as it would bring both regions together in a mutually beneficial partnership, offering opportunities for further growth, job creation and the promotion of sustainable development,” writes the European Commission in a proposal to the member states and the European Parliament.

Negotiations on the extensive agreement ended in 2019 after 20 years, but it has not yet been ratified due to environmental concerns. France, in particular, attaches importance to including the Paris climate protection agreement as an essential clause and deforestation forests to fight. It also fears compliance with French health and environmental standards and calls for the possibility of sanctions being imposed in the event of non-compliance.

Deforestation of the Amazon is a hurdle to completing the EU-Mercosur deal Bild: Environmental Images/agefotostock/IMAGO

The massive deforestation of the Amazon under Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro the European Union looked on practically inactively, but Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silvawho was re-elected at the end of 2022, is keen to finalize the deal and has raised hopes that the pact will still be enforced.

Imports of South American beef into the EU are expected to increase massively as a result of the agreement. Farmers in France and Ireland are therefore just as unhappy with the agreement as are environmental groups like Greenpeace, but Mercosur countries also have some concerns. Proponents are hoping that when Spain takes over the EU’s rotating presidency in July, things will get fresh momentum because, as an old colonial power, Madrid still has close ties with much of Latin America.

fight inequality

Hernan Saenz Cortes heads the EU-Latin America area of ​​interest at the aid and development organization Oxfam. He expressed concerns to DW that the one-sided focus of the European Union on trade neglects growing inequality in the region. According to Oxfam analysis, “The top 1 percent have accumulated 21 percent of the wealth created over the past three years, while 60 percent, or six out of ten people in Latin America, mostly women and the Afro-Latin American and Indigenous population, live in an economically are in a precarious position,” says Saenz.

Latin America: What is the EU doing about poverty? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Latin America may produce 60 percent of the world‘s lithium supply, but rather than just trying in those areas with the growing regional footprint Chinas To compete, the European Union should think about what else it can offer, believes Saenz. For example, it could support civil society or promote a progressive debt policy in multinational forums. “If the EU really wants to deepen its relations with Latin America, then they have to put inequality at the center of their agenda,” Saenz is convinced.

Adapted from the English by Phoenix Hanzo.