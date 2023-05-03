EU wants to support ammunition production with one billion

The background to the plans is, among other things, the promise made by the EU in March to supply Ukraine with one million new artillery shells within twelve months to fight the aggressor Russia. These are intended to prevent bottlenecks in the Ukrainian armed forces and enable them to launch new offensives against the attackers from Russia.

EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton commented on the new funding project that he was confident that production capacities in Europe could be increased to one million shots per year within twelve months. The industrial base for ammunition production in Europe is there and has the potential to meet the needs of Ukraine and member states, he said at the planned presentation of the plans on Wednesday.