EU-WHO, the “global Green Pass” is born. Towards the global health passport

WHO-EU axis on “digital health”: “The Covid certificate? Standard all over the world”

L’World Health Organization has signed an agreement with theEuropean Union to develop a international health certificate. A kind of partnership for the digital healthwhich aims to make the EU digital Covid certificate the standard worldwide.

The latter had been created by the EU to overcome the numerous national certificates on Covid-19, in order to facilitate mobility within the Union, after the lockdowns and restrictions spread during the years of the pandemic. Now WHO will adopt the EU’s Covid-19 digital certification scheme to set up a system that “will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens around the world from current and future health threats”, informs the European executive in a note. It is, the Commission specifies, the first building block of the WHO global digital health certification network, which will develop a wide range of digital products.

“World Green Pass”. That’s when it will be adopted

Now that the first constitutive element of this global system has become operational, thanks to the agreement between the EU and the WHO, further developments expected in the coming months are awaited. The EU-WHO partnership will then work to develop the system on a technical level with a phased approach to cover further use cases, which may include the digitization of the international certificate of vaccination or prophylaxis.

