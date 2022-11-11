Boom for the Hong Kong stock exchange, with the Hang Seng index flying by more than 7%, both due to the rally unleashed on the eve of Wall Street and the announcement of China, which has decided to reduce the number of days two-day quarantine for Covid, for those arriving from abroad, from the previous seven to five days.

Asian equities showed strong growth, with the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange rising by 2.98%; Shanghai + 2.18%, Seoul + 3.41%, Sidney + 2.79%.

In yesterday’s session, Wall Street reported the best session in two years, after the publication of the data on US inflation measured by the consumer price index. The CPI finally highlighted the slowdown in inflationary pressures in the US.

On a monthly basis, the figure rose by 0.4% in October, less than the + 0.6% expected and as in September. The core index, net of the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods, also rose, again on a monthly basis, by 0.3%, less than the estimated + 0.5% and at a rate halved compared to +0 , Previous 6%.

On an annual basis, headline inflation growth weakened from the previous 8.2% rise in September, to + 7.7%, a slower pace than the + 8% expected by the consensus. The growth in core inflation also decreased, which, on an annual basis, went from the rise to the maximum rate of the last 40 years, equal to + 6.6% in September, to + 6.3% in October.

At this point, traders have reason to hope for a year-end monetary tightening, in the December meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the Fed – by 50 basis points, after the phase in which rates were raised by 75 points. base four consecutive times. And in fact, these expectations are reflected in the fed funds futures market, where the terminal rate fell to 4.88%, according to BMO’s findings, well below the 5.07% prior to the publication of the data.

On the other hand, the president of the American central bank Powell himself has hinted that US rate hikes could be less aggressive (although, at the same time, he said that the value of the terminal rate could be confirmed higher than expected). On November 2, the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

The buy boom saw the Dow Jones soar by around 1,201 points, rallying 3.70%; the S&P 500 jumped 5.54% while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 7.35%. At about 7.20 am Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones and on the S&P 500 advanced by more than half a percentage point, while the futures on the Nasdaq recorded an increase of 0.73%.