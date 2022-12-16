Listen to the audio version of the article

Another year of Redundancy Fund, pending the relaunch of Eurallimina, the Rusal subsidiary that owns the Portovesme bauxite refinery, which has been idle since 2009. The device, signed between the Region, the company and the social partners, is aimed at renewing the extraordinary Cig for company reorganization. That is, the time necessary to start the procedures necessary for the revamping of the compendium. Recipients of the tool which will last 52 weeks, i.e. from 1 January to 31 December 2023, will be the 210 direct employees of the company considered the first link in the aluminum supply chain, given that alumina, which is obtained from the refining of bauxite it is then used for the production of primary aluminium.

Thirteen years of procedures



The use of shock absorbers was determined by the timing of a procedure that began in 2009 with the stoppage of the refinery plants which, due to its production capacity of 1.07 million tons of alumina per year, is considered by experts to be one of the largest ‘Europe. The triggering element was the high cost of the fuel oil necessary for the production of steam, the drastic drop in the price of alumina and the increase in bauxite. In a short time, the start of the preparatory activities for the re-ignition of the plants with national projects and protocols. And a series of projects that ranged from the use of gas linked to the Galsi project (never implemented) and then the one subsequently set aside for the construction of a coal-fired cogeneration plant, followed by that of a steam pipeline capable of connecting the Eurallumina plants with those of the nearby power plant, and finally gas. With the FSRU.

The 300 million project

To get the plants back on track, the company, which has spent around 230 million euros in the last ten years to ensure maintenance and payroll benefits for its personnel, has launched an investment plan worth 300 million through a plant refurbishment programme. of Euro. The new project involves the construction of a new gas-fired CHP, the transformation and conversion of the existing calcination furnaces to gas and the elimination of the sludge disposal area with the creation of a dry storage project. Also following is an employment plan for the plant which today guarantees employment to 230 employees (130 in service and a hundred on layoffs), and provides for the employment of 363 direct people and an associated force made up of contractors and subcontractors of 1,500 employees. The plan also includes the handling of 4 million loads in the port area of ​​Portovesme.

Energy node

The energy supply should be guaranteed by the Golar Artic gas tanker. The one that Snam took over from Golar Lng and which, after being converted into a storage unit and with a capacity of 140,000 cubic metres, will be installed in the Portovesme area.

Everything stopped

However, the project is not yet completed. To curb the procedure that has been going on for years and has not spared protests and demonstrations in the square, three knots to untie. That is the Paur, the single regional authorization procedure, the Dpcm Sardegna challenged by the Region first at the Tar (appeal rejected) and then before the Council of State. And also the port. The seabed is too shallow to allow navigation of large ships. The resources are available but the works, planned for years, have not yet started. Furthermore, the signing of the Addendumal Memorandum of Understanding is also missing, where there is the company’s commitment to bear the costs of the Cigs until the restart of production.