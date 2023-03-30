Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

They offered you the fund Eurizon Absolute Return Solution and do you want to have some information about it?

If you are interested in learning more about this fund, if you want to get information about characteristics, costs, advantages and disadvantages of a similar investment you just have to continue reading the article.

At the end of the review you will also find mine opinions about.

A few words about Eurizon Asset Management

However, before introducing you to the fund and seeing its characteristics in detail, I would like to introduce you to the society which deals with the distribution of the fund.

Il fondo Eurizon Absolute Return Solution is distributed by Eurizon Asset Managementwhich is a division of the Intesa San Paolo Group.

The division is active in 24 countries, and also in Asia through the subsidiary Eurizon Capital Asia Limitedbased in Hong Kong.

Eurizon has awide range of products under both Italian and Luxembourg law. The products are aimed at both retail customers and institutional investors.

The investment solutions that are proposed by Eurizon I am able to use different strategies, such as multi-asset and multi-product, active market and strategies based on quantitative methodologies.

The main values ​​of the division are excellence, integrity, and passion, but the investment is also made with regard to ESG principles and therefore with an eye to sustainability.

Now we can move on tobackground analysis in detail.

Identikit del fondo Eurizon Absolute Return Solution

This fund is managed by Eurizon Capital SGR and aims to grow the capital in the long run.

Il manager therefore, since it is an actively managed fund, it will try to invest in order to obtain a higher return than the starting one, precisely because the ultimate goal will be to increase capital over time.

The fund is aimed at an investor who is able to understand i risks and to be able to bear them, and above all that he is looking for an investment projected into long periodas the recommended holding period for this investment is 5 years.

As I told you before, the fund is actively managed, and this will weigh heavily on your investment, since management costs will impact performance.

What does it invest in?

Il compartment can invest up to 100% of its assets in bonds and money market instruments at fixed and floating rates, which are issued by governments, companies, or regional and supranational bodies.

In addition, the fund invests up to 50% of its net assets in fixed and floating rate debt securities with a rating of “sub-investment grade”.

You must rest assured because the sub-fund obviously will not invest in securities of companies in crisis or in default.

Furthermore, up to half of the assets may also be invested in equity securities listed on regulated markets, while up to 20% of the net assets may go into bank deposits and/or money market instruments to contain the risk.

Finally, we recall that the sub-fund will invest in Emerging markets up to 30% of its net assets of which up to 5% of its net assets in China A shares.

The sub-fund promotes the environmental, social and governance characteristics pursuant to article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088.

An overview

If we focus on the background compositionwe can notice that thesector exposure it sees communication services with 1.9%, the energy sector with 0.6% and the durable goods sector with 0.5% (we are obviously talking about equity exposure).

Its benchmark

Because of his style of dynamic investmentthe sub-fund does not have a reference benchmark, but is actively managed by the manager in charge.

The risk profile

The fund in question has a profile of risk which stands on 3, on a scale ranging from 1 to 7. We are facing a medium/low risk. This result is given by the fact that the fund is consistently exposed to the bond sector.

We always remember that the risk category it is a guideline of the level of risk of this product, compared to other products. In fact, it is only a question of the possibility that the product may suffer monetary losses due to movements on the market or due to the sub-fund’s inability to repay immediately.

Proceeds Use Policy

In this case i proceeds they are not distributed to investors, but instead are reinvested in the fund itself precisely to exploit the power of compound interest and therefore to aim for capital growth. It is therefore a policy of accumulation.

Costs

Let us now analyze the part of costswhich is one of the most important when it comes to investing, because it is precisely the one that impacts your performance.

Since the bottom is actively managedtake into account that there will be high management costs, due to various costs and commissions.

Let’s see in detail what are the costs you will have to bear:

The minimum amount of subscription is €100, while there are no subscription fees;

The expenses of reimbursement are equal to a maximum of 2.40%;

The annual running costs they amount to 1.59%, of which the management commission is 1.02%;

The commissions linked to performance are equal to 15% of the outperformance.

For further details on expenses and costs, I advise you to consult the Informative prospect which you can find on the official website of Eurizon Asset Management.

I yields

After seeing the costs, we just have to move on to the part of returns.

It is important to say that i past returns they are not predictive of future returns in any way, but it is still useful to have an idea of ​​them to understand how the fund performs.

The fund was launched in 2018, so it is still a recent fund, and for this reason we do not have a lot of performance data.

Above all, as I told you, the fund does not follow a benchmarkand therefore we can only observe its trend over time.

I am attaching the screenshot for completeness:

How to divest?

It could happen that, after choosing the fund and starting your investment, it no longer satisfies you.

In fact, the bottom could be in lossand the temptation to divest may be gripping you.

If I had to choose this option, namely that of divestmentknow that this is a possibility that you need to think about for a long time, because it could often turn out to be counterproductive for you.

In fact, if you were to exit the investment earlier, you should think first of all of the redemption costs and any exit commissions.

In this regard, I invite you to think carefully about this option, and to take it only if you can’t find any other way to remedy it, or if you really need the money from the shares and you can’t bring the investment to maturity.

Opinions of Affari Miei on the Eurizon Absolute Return Solution fund

We have come to the end of ours analysesand since you now have all the information you need available, you can think about investing in this fund.

I can also provide you with mine opinions about. I start from a premise: I can’t tell you with certainty whether it’s a suitable investment for you or not because I don’t know you and I’m not able to judge. I don’t know your personal situation nor your financial situation, so I can’t tell you what would be best for you.

However, I can start from a general point.

I mutual funds they are actively managed funds that have management commissions, designed and useful for remunerating the manager who deals with the funds and who therefore has to decide the investment strategies for those specific funds.

The active management it is designed for you to delegate all the management of your assets to a manager, who makes the decisions for you and invests in your place: it is really a blank delegation that you give to the manager, i.e. he will manage all your money and to make decisions.

This is a choice that many often make because they feel they don’t have adequate knowledge to invest on their own, or they simply think they don’t have enough time to dedicate to their investments.

The downside though is that doing it this way i costs they will be high and, above all, you will have no control over your assets.

This is obviously what happens with all mutual funds, and not just the one reviewed here.

In this regard, I invite you to read the Morningstar report placing costs higher than the world average of actively managed funds in Italy.

My advice is to plan an investment strategybecause only thanks to a strategy will you be able to plan and make the most of your capital.

In fact, with a strategy and with awareness, you will be able to turbocharge your investments and finally be able to understand more about them.

Conclusions

Now that you have all the useful elements available for to analyze the fund and to better understand the characteristics, its costs and its advantages and disadvantages, I just have to say goodbye.

