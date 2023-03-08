Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Eurizon ESG 60 solution is a fund managed by Eurizon Capital – SGR belonging to the Intesa San Paolo group. In this article you will find the complete analysis of the fund’s portfolio, costs and past performance.

A fund in the ESG category, that is attentive to the sustainability and ethics of investment choices, can be a good opportunity to have a positive impact on the world, even if indirectly.

In this regard, I will provide you with more details in the course of my analysis. I will bring to light both pros and cons of the product, so you will be able to make an informed decision whether to subscribe to it or not.

Enjoy the reading.

This article talks about:

Fund characteristics

Eurizon ESG 60 solution belongs to the category of balanced funds of Eurizon Capital. It invests in both bond/monetary instruments and equity instruments – the latter are between 40% and 80% of the assets, therefore occupying a good portion of the portfolio.

The bonds are mainly issued by states and supranational organizations; only 20% is made up of corporate bonds, in any case mainly having a credit rating equal toinvestment grade. The shares are issued by medium/large capitalization companies.

The fund mainly invests in other UCITS and AIFs, therefore may not invest directly in stocks and bonds.

The really important thing is that the selection of the UCITS and the issuers of the securities favors those situations where environmental, social and corporate governance criteria are met (environmental, social and corporate governance factors – ESG).

Although financial instruments denominated in euro fluctuate between 35% and 70%, the fund is still significantly exposed to exchange rate risk.

The fund is actively managed with reference to a benchmark, which you can find indicated in the product sheet. However, the manager may not faithfully replicate the composition of the benchmark and may also use derivative instruments for both risk hedging and arbitrage purposes.

Risk and return profile

Based on historical data over the past 5 years, the fund is ranked at category 3 (medium level) of the risk/reward scale.

The valuation is consistent with the composition of the portfolio, which largely involves natural instruments bond.

You must bear in mind that the objective of the fund is to outperform its reference benchmark. To do this, the manager must necessarily include riskier investments in the portfolio, he cannot limit himself to investing in government bonds.

The problem with these risk assessments is that they are approximate and do not give a clear measure of potential losses.

The fund also uses derivative financial instruments both for risk hedging purposes and for purposes other than hedging.

Find out which Investor You are I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation: >> Start Now <

Its benchmark

The benchmark is composed as follows:

15% Bloomberg Euro Treasury Bill;

25% JP Morgan Emu Government Bond Index;

60% MSCI All Countries World.

The Fund is actively managed with reference to the benchmark shown below and does not intend to replicate the composition of the benchmark. Furthermore, the degree of discretion with respect to the benchmark is significant.

Results obtained in the past

To understand if the fund has hit its target and beat the benchmark, let’s take a look at the past performancesbearing in mind that they are not indicative of future ones.

Below you can see the graph with the returns recorded in the last year or so.

We can tell, at first glance, that the fund and the benchmark have often been quite equal, while at times the fund has underperformed the benchmark, especially since August 2022.

This makes you understand that active management is not a guarantee of better performance and that, moreover, it costs a lot and reduces returns.

Expenses and charges

The charges are necessary and to cover the costs of managing the fund and the costs associated with marketing and distributing it. Such expenses inevitably reduce the potential return. It is essential to look at the cost schedule in order to evaluate the real convenience of the investment.

The costs to be incurred for the investment are:

The subscription fees which amount to 1.50% of the amount initially invested;

which amount to 1.50% of the amount initially invested; The charges taken from the fund annually, equal to 1.95% of total assets – of which 1.65% to pay for management;

equal to 1.95% of total assets – of which 1.65% to pay for management; The performance fees if the fund beats the benchmark. They correspond to 20% of the difference accrued in the calendar year between the percentage increase in the value of the unit and the percentage increase in the value of the benchmark.

The ongoing charges figure is based on last year’s expenses. This figure may vary from year to year and excludes performance fees and portfolio transaction costs.

Subscription and redemption of units

The units can be subscribed at any time but require an investment of at least 50 euro. You can pay the sum in a lump sum or through a savings plan (PAC).

By subscribing to Class A units, you give up the possibility of receiving periodic coupons since the policy for the use of proceeds follows the accumulation model: the returns realized are automatically reinvested in the fund’s assets and contribute to generating new profits.

The redemption of units can be requested at any time without having to provide any notice. The value of the unit is calculated on a daily basis, and based on the volatility of the fund it may be more or less risky to disinvest.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Eurizon ESG 60 Solution

We’ve finished analyzing the fund Eurizon Solution 60. What can we conclude? Is it worth investing or not?

I can’t know because there are many assessments to be made based on what your investment strategy and risk profile are, and what instruments you already have in your portfolio.

An investment that is not consistent with your goals and your possibilities will hardly be fruitful; vice versa, every tool, if well used and understood, is potentially useful.

A balanced fund, both bond and equity, is designed for savers with a profile of medium to high risk who, however, want to invest in positively rated companies and issuers from developed countries, some of which meet ESG criteria.

The choice of the fund can be motivated precisely by the need to make a sustainable investment, if it represents an added value for you.

However, you should also consider other instruments before investing, in light of the fact that the fund’s performance has almost never beaten its benchmark, and that it bears an ongoing charge of 2.11%.

It would be time to increase yours financial education and redefine the investment strategy so as to learn to recognize and use more convenient instruments.

Actively managed mutual funds are not the only solution available, there are also ETFs, passively managed funds that simply replicate the reference benchmark and which also have other advantages. Before deciding which instruments to use, you should also consider this other option, namely ETFs. Here you find the Getting Started

The investment landscape is wide, you can start training with mine free video course “Invest with Common Sense”in which I show you the risks you are exposed to as an investor and the opportunities you can seize by acquiring the right knowledge.

On Affari Miei you will also find guided paths for investing, suitable for the different stages of savings and life:

I wish you a good investment and I hope you will continue to follow me. See you soon.