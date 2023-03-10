Eurizon, solid 2022 results

(Teleborsa) – The Board of Directors of Eurizonan asset management company Intesa Sanpaolo Group, specialized in the management of products and services for retail, private and institutional customers, has approved i results as at 31 December 2022.

Il patrimony stands at 383 billion of euros, while the net profit (including the profit pertaining to minority interests) was equal to 567.4 million euros and the consolidated gross profit at 764 million euros. The margin from commissions stood at 913 million. “Significant” results – it is underlined – obtained “in a year characterized by unexpected events, with negative impacts on all markets”. The cost/income ratio is 21%, confirming the company’s efficiency levels.

“In a year characterized by a very difficult and challenging context, the Eurizon team has delivered honorable results, thanks to the management skills, the quality of the products and the service model tailored to each market based on the characteristics and needs of the customers”, has explained Saverio PerissinottoCEO of Eurizon.

The collection of the last quarter

The overall net inflow in the last quarter of 2022 was positive for 2.1 billion euros, boosted by institutional portfolio management which collected 2.2 billion. In particular, there was the entry of new mandates, especially social security (three mandates from the Cometa pension fund for a total of 2.5 billion) and the reconfirmation by existing customers. About twelve monthscompared to one total net inflows of -2.9 billionthere was a positive contribution of 5.9 billion euro from the non-captive component in Italy, mainly deriving from institutional customers.

Il Intesa Sanpaolo Group keeps the top position by heritage in industry of the managed savings Italian (Assogestioni data) ed Eurizon confirm one 17.8% market share and a leading position on institutional clients with Asset Under Management per 153 billion eurosof which approximately 19.6 billion for pension funds and pension funds.

Objective neutrality

The investments ESG of Eurizonwhich therefore promote, among others, environmental or social issues or which have sustainable investment objectives, have achieved the 110.3 billion of euros, equal to 53.7% of the masses of the total funds. Eurizon also confirms the growing trend commitment to corporate governance activity, attending 254 assemblies and voting 3324 resolutions, and has achieved an improvement in the performance in exercising the right to votecompared to 2021: it ranked 35th, with a score more than doubled from the previous year from 32% to 69%.

Furthermore, in October Eurizon was there first Italian sgr to give disclosure of the commitments established by Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAMI), aimed at achieving by 2050 the neutrality of net greenhouse gas emissions from managed assets. In this vein, the first two “Net Zero” funds were launched in September, which invest in companies with goals of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050