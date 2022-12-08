Listen to the audio version of the article

The euro/dollar exchange rate is preparing to close 2022 with momentum. But it was a very tiring year, where the euro suffered like all the other main investment classes from the exuberance of the greenback, which played both the role of refuge during phases of uncertainty and that of world deposit account in moment in which the United States began to raise rates by attracting capital flows from abroad.

The year started with the euro worth $1.135, after which…