Home Business Euro +11% against the dollar in two months but remains at -7. What scenarios for 2023?
Business

Euro +11% against the dollar in two months but remains at -7. What scenarios for 2023?

by admin
Euro +11% against the dollar in two months but remains at -7. What scenarios for 2023?

The euro/dollar exchange rate is preparing to close 2022 with momentum. But it was a very tiring year, where the euro suffered like all the other main investment classes from the exuberance of the greenback, which played both the role of refuge during phases of uncertainty and that of world deposit account in moment in which the United States began to raise rates by attracting capital flows from abroad.

The year started with the euro worth $1.135, after which…

See also  Has the company's RGB chip technology research and development been mature? Can it be mass-produced?Qianzhao Optoelectronics: The technology is mature and has been mass-produced_ Interactive

You may also like

The international gold price may fall back to...

Chiara Ferragni, the Avm Gestioni fund checks for...

The US Antitrust: “We want to block the...

OK from the EU to the Italy-Tunisia power...

BTP for Italians only. Here are the benefits...

Russian official: Price caps have limited impact on...

Cdp: slalom between the statute, budgets and the...

The genius of Huawei and the founder of...

Wang Bing was appointed as a member of...

The valuation plummeted by 60% and an IPO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy