In October, the current account balance of the Euro Area closed with a deficit of 0.4 billion euros against the deficit of 8.1 billion in September. This was revealed by the ECB on the basis of which the services component showed a positive balance of 13 billion, that of goods a negative balance of 3 billion, while the primary income item closed with a surplus of 2 billion and the secondary one with a deficit of 12 billion .

