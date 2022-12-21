In October, the current account balance of the Euro Area closed with a deficit of 0.4 billion euros against the deficit of 8.1 billion in September. This was revealed by the ECB on the basis of which the services component showed a positive balance of 13 billion, that of goods a negative balance of 3 billion, while the primary income item closed with a surplus of 2 billion and the secondary one with a deficit of 12 billion .