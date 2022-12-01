Home Business Euro-dollar closes best month since 2010: parity regained and surpassed
Business

Euro-dollar closes best month since 2010: parity regained and surpassed

by admin
The prospect of a less hawkish Fed boosted by Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday was priced in by the US dollar, which did a sharp about-turn yesterday, sending the euro higher to $1.0441. Furthermore, the euro finished November with its best month against the dollar since 2010, ie in the last 12 years. The euro-dollar, which had started November at 0.9883, ended the month at around $1.0418, catching up and surpassing parity. Precisely, the bets of investors on a less hawkish Fed which weakened the US dollar quotations supported the euro.

