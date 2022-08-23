The energy crisis is also being felt on the forex market, and in particular on the euro. Yesterday the Euro / Dollar exchange rate slipped below par (at its lowest since December 2002). The scenario remains highly uncertain in the euro area. While the price of European gas continues to run, concerns about the health of the economy have intensified on the markets in recent days, with the word recession coming back to the fore. All this while we do not lose sight of the surge in inflation which in Europe hit records in July, soaring to 8.9% on an annual basis. Fears also fueled by the indications arrived yesterday from the Bundesbank’s economic bulletin which indicated that it is increasingly likely that a recession will be reached in Germany, with inflation that could break through 10% in the coming months.

Yesterday’s day and expectations

“The euro breaks the parity and, unlike the first time it reached it, that is on July 14, it consolidates and does not return above 1, remaining below this threshold, going to the test of 0.9900, in a sort of free fall that looks like something worrying. Which means that those bids, which we dared to define as “institutional”, due to the vehemence with which the single currency had returned to parity, either disappeared, or the sellers took over ”. This is the comment Saverio Berlinzani, senior analyst of ActivTrades, who then focuses on the European Central Bank (ECB). “The silence of the ECB is deafening and objectively seems a strategic error, considering the fact that a few years ago Draghi, to defend him, had instead proved successful and reactive when he pronounced the famous phrase ‘whatever it takes’ with reference to the desire to defend the ‘euro at any cost ”, the analyst continues. “Today it seems centuries have passed since that period, and the ECB seems to have disappeared and does not seem willing to defend the single currency as in the past. Or maybe it could just be a miscommunication, but if so, it would be equally dangerous. The risk of loss of credibility is just around the corner and if you add this benign neglect on the exchange rate to the macroeconomic situation, things get serious ”.

In a scenario that remains uncertain in Europe both on the side of the fight against inflation (path of rate hikes) and of economic stability, according to Gabriel Debach, market analyst of eToro, “the differential between the euro rates against of the dollar has been increasing. The forecasts are not the rosiest and the parity could even be exceeded ”. At this point, expectations are growing for the next meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) to be held in September, to be exact on the 8th. Only then will the central bank communicate to the market the extent of the rate hike and future moves. A few days ago, the president of the Bundesbank and member of the ECB’s governing council, Joachim Nagel, at the “Rheinische Post”, defined it necessary to continue on the path of rate hikes in the euro zone.

“Given the high rates of inflation, further interest rate measures need to be taken. This is also what is generally expected but I don’t want to point to a particular figure. The past few months have shown that we need to take a meeting after meeting approach to rate decisions. ECB President Christine Lagarde rightly highlighted this in the recent press conference ”.

The technical point on the euro / dollar (edited by Simone Borghi)

The Euro / Dollar exchange rate presents a graphical picture set down in the medium and short term. The uptrend can be seen very well from the bearish trend line built on the highs of February and June this year which played an excellent role in dynamic resistance together with the 50-period moving average which, after the breakout at the end of February, the exchange does not has never been able to retrieve it. It is the energy crisis that weighs above all on the single currency with the Euro / Dollar which yesterday returned stably below parity, on the lowest level since December 2002. The next support is found at 0.9850. Whose break could trigger further falls towards the 0.97 area. For a possible upside, however, it is advisable to be very cautious and better wait for a rebound from 0.9850 or the breaking of parity. The subsequent targets are located at 1.0162 and 1.0358, the price area where the aforementioned bearish trend line and the 50-period moving average pass.