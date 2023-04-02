EuroExpoArt is the high quality event dedicated to Art and Artists, organized by NeoArtGallery in the splendid setting of Paint Art Fair in Forlì. An event conceived and created specifically for the growth and enhancement of artists and cultural associations. Curators of this VII edition of EuroExpoArt: George Bertozzi e Ferdan Yusuf.

Year after year more and more attentive to the discovery of new forms of expressionthe appointment offered the possibility for established artists to consolidate their successes, and for emerging ones to appear on the national art scene, with the opportunity to establish contacts and cultural exchanges with art critics, collectors, gallery owners, looking for new talent to invest in.

In this evocative and engaging context ‘Home of Art’, the association founded by Francesco Notaro in Bariwithin a Banca Generali Privatepresented the works of 11 artists, whose most representative works can be admired – in permanent installations – in the spaces of the Bank in the Apulian capital, in via Calefati, 50.

The participation of the artists: Mariangela Agliata – Michele Agostinelli – Nico Angiulli – Vito Falcicchio – Nick Giuliani – Vito Gurrado – Aurora Maletik – Piero Meli – Nicola Rettino – Alvaro Spagnesi – Lijun Zhang was organized by the synergistic action between the associations ‘Neoartgallery’ and ‘Home of Art’.

A stimulating and rewarding expedition, this one from Pugliagiven that the initiative also brought home an exciting recognition: EuroExpoArt – Forlì Contemporary Art Fair, in fact, awarded the second prize to the photographer From Aurora Male of the Home of Art group.

“Meeting in Forlì, in the fascinating context of a garrison of beauties – said Francesco Notaro, who collected the prize and then presented it in the Bari branch of Banca Generali Private – it was an experience full of emotions and encounters. Forlì has been open to contemporary art for years; “EuroExpoArt” in “VerniceArtFair” has become the magnet event for Italians, and not”.

“Exhibiting in Forlì – underlined Mariangela Agliata, who led the group – it was an opportunity for many artists of various latitudes to present their latest productions, to question themselves, to face the judgment of an interested public and to arouse mass-media and market attention. A great opportunity.”

“A place, an event, existences that touch each other. Documenting a story, this is the purpose of a reportage”, said Aurora Maletik at the award ceremony“Like all the visual arts, the photographic language must follow its rhythm, respect pauses, silences and leaps, because when it comes to the image, a very complex and delicate thing, much more than just appearing, the strength of the just to be beyond the visible”.

“A photographic reportage can only be interesting and beautiful if it manages to describe the meaning, only if you are able to involve the viewer in that journey. In addition to the prize, I bring home many emotions and positive vibes – concluded Aurora Maletik – thanks to all of you also for the affection you have shown me”. Aurora Maletik lives in Pugliahas Croatian origins and Iberian contaminations.

List and works of the winners at this link: http://euroexpoart.com/winner/winners-2023/

