The final GDP of the euro area in the third quarter of the year marks +0.3% from +0.2% in the second estimate. This was announced by Eurostat according to which on an annual basis the figure marks +2.3% against the previous +2.1%.

Household consumption expenditure contributed 0.4% to GDP growth. Meanwhile, gross fixed investments contributed 0.8%, the contribution of the external balance was negative (-1.1%) and the contribution of the change in inventories was seen to increase by 0.2 %.