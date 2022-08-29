With the approach of the stop to the gas flows from Russia arriving in Germany passing through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, is the Gazprom factor which risks putting the euro under pressure at least in the short term. In view of the political elections next September 25, the euro also suffers from the uncertainty over the outcome of the vote in Italy.

In the background, we continue to talk about the risks of fragmentation of the Eurozone, in a market for government bonds that last Friday saw 10-year BTP rates fly by 16 basis points at 3.71%, after being splashed during the session even further, up to 3.76%, thanks to the risk that Christine Lagarde’s ECB will raise Eurozone rates by 75 basis points on 8 September. Risk jumped out with the Jackson Hole symposium in recent days.

In a note Nicolas Forest, Global Head of Fixed Income presso Candriam, he clarified what emerged from the event, both regarding the next moves of the ECB and those of the Fed by Jerome Powell.

Forest also wrote that, towards BTPs, with a more hawkish ECB, Candriam is defensive.

“The ECB (as well as the Fed) could also accelerate its tightening process and some policy makers of the Frankfurt Institute they are discussing a 75 basis point hike for the next meeting “.

In summary, Forest summed up:

Central banks have not finished fighting inflation. This pushes us to have a short duration. The next hikes they will weigh on credit spreads. We have a defensive position on these. In Europe the risk of fragmentation is increasing. We are defensive on the BTP.

“In conclusion – reads again in the note- we would say: the return of all dangers“.

On the Fed, Candriam’s global head of fixed income division noted that “Jay Powell confirmed the Fed’s main focus in a hawkish talk on inflation. The Fed chairman insisted on the unpleasant cost of reducing inflation for households and businesses. But this is a top priority, as ‘historical data warns of a premature easing of monetary policy’.”

So?

“In this context, the Fed will continue its normalization process with several hikes in the coming months and the market is considering the option of a new hike of 75 basis points for September “.

So, rate hike by 75 basis points expected by both Jerome Powell’s Fed and Christine Lagarde’s ECB.

Euro in recovery after ECB, but Russia gas hostage

Returning to the euro, in the middle of the day the single currency eliminates the losses against the US dollar, suffered in particular in the trading of the Asian markets – when it lost more than 0.40% – and turns into positive territory, however remaining below par.

Investors clearly digest the statements on rates and inflation that came not only from Powell, but also from various members of the Governing Council of the ECB, on the occasion of the symposium Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, held annually at the end of August.

The recovery of the euro however, it risks giving way back to sales, due to the imminent arrival of the date of August 31 (the day after tomorrow), when Gazprom will close the taps of the gas that arrives in Germany with the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

A few days ago, the Russian energy giant Gazprom warned that gas flows from Russia to Germany passing through the pipeline will be interrupted for three days, from 31 August to 2 September, due to maintenance work (apparently sudden).

Gazprom reported that flows will resume at the pace of 33 million cubic meters per day at the end of the maintenance period, “Unless further malfunctions are identified”.

“Fear of gas stop Russia freezes euro below par”

“The fear of a total interruption of Russian gas supplies is keeping the euro-dollar ratio under pressure, causing it to remain below par “he commented to Cnbc Carol Kong, Senior Associate of the International Economics and Forex Strategy Division at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Among other things, the announcement of the energy giant came at a time when European governments are in a hurry to fill natural gas storage sites, in an attempt to guarantee the respective economies the availability of energy for the necessary heating for the next few months.

In recent weeks, Russia has drastically reduced its natural gas supplies to Europe, to the point that the flows passing through Nord Stream 1 represent just 20% of the volumes that had been previously agreed.

The Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Harsh hit by Western sanctions after attacking and invading Ukraine on 24 February, it has motivated the gas cuts with the delay in deliveries of essential components for the operation of the pipeline.

Obviously, the doubt-certainty that he will stop are the expression of retaliation against Europe they are more than legitimate and logical.

Today traders are returning to position themselves on the euro after the hawkish statements arrived from the ECB, precisely from the central banker of Finland Olli Rehn, by the central banker of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau it’s yes Martin Kazaknumber one of the Central Bank of Latvia.

On the occasion of the Jackson Hole symposium, Villeroy and Kazaks advocated a sharp rise in euro area rates at the next meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB, scheduled for 8 September.

Ditto Olli Rehn, who fears that inflation has become more entrenched in the Eurozone, and who admitted the European Central Bank’s concern about the downtrend of the single currency which, against the dollar, it has lost 12% since the beginning of the year.

“Of course we are monitoring the exchange rate”, Rehn said, adding that the weakness of the euro “Is already considered significantly” by the ECB in determining its monetary policy.

The euro returned to capitulate below par on Monday, 22 August, for the second time in a month and since the beginning of 2022falling below the 1 dollar threshold.

To cause the new turnaround it was Gazprom’s announcement.

The reaction of the euro is explained by the fact that the halt to Russian supplies and the consequent flare-up in natural gas prices contribute to the increase in inflation – already underway -, therefore to the erosion of consumer incomes, therefore also of the consumption costs, rekindling the fear for the arrival of a recession in the Eurozone that it penalizes the euro.



In commenting on the surge in natural gas prices that broke out on the same day Marc Chandler, chief market strategist presso Bannockburn Global Forex, he said without hesitation that “It will be the energy shock that will slide Europe into recession”.

In that note, which dates back to last Monday August 22, Chandler also recalled that natural gas prices they have flown to Europe since the beginning of 2022 by almost + 380%.

The strategist then added that “only a recovery (of the euro) in the $ 1,0050-60 area could help stabilize “ the currency.

Against the euro stands out the strength of the dollar, backed by the words of Fed number one Jerome Powell on the determination of the US central bank to fight against inflation.

The US Dollar Index travels at 109.24 points, one step away from the record in 20 years tested in July at 109.29 points.

Money markets are betting on a Fed funds rate hike by Jerome Powell’s Fed of 75 basis points with a higher probability than before the central banker’s speech, about 70%.

Also triggering the appetite for the US dollar is the boom in US Treasury rates following Powell’s words, with yields on two-year government bonds flown to the record since 2007.