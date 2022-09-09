Euro observed special after the ECB-Day, which saw the European central bank raise rates by 75 basis points, at the fastest pace since the birth of the single currency, therefore of monetary union. At 9.05 am Italian time the euro thus reported a solid rise, jumping over + 80% against the dollar and regaining parity, at $ 1.0079.

In pursuit of the fight against inflation, which in the euro area jumped to an annual rate of 9.1% in August, Christine Lagarde’s ECB decided to raise all three reference interest rates by 75 basis points. ECB.

Therefore, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposits with the central bank will be raised to 1.25%, 1.50% and 0.75% respectively, with effect from September 14, 2022.

“There is no predetermined path” that establishes the rate to be reached to curb inflation, to ensure that it returns to the target set by the ECB, equal to 2%. Thus the ECB number one Christine Lagarde, in the press conference following the announcement of the European central bank.

Strong fluctuations in the euro which initially discounted some of Lagarde’s statements, first of all the fact that “there will be other rate hikes, and the extent will depend on macro data, we will decide meeting by meeting”.

Lagarde specified that a 75-point monetary tightening should not be considered the norm in any case, initially leading the markets to consider the possibility of less important rate hikes than yesterday.

The euro also discounted the downside scenario on GDP presented by Lagarde during the press conference, which predicts a recession in the Eurozone in 2023.

Lagarde explained that the downside scenario is based on “a total interruption of the gas supply” – which, Lagarde said, has already happened with the stop of the gas that arrived from Russia to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline – and on energy rationing. The scenario does not take into account the increased gas supply from other producing countries such as those in the Pacific Area, such as Norway or the United States.

But today the euro focuses on Lagarde & Co’s determination to defeat inflation and also on that sentence uttered by the number one of the ECB, who admitted that

“The depreciation of the euro contributed to the increase in inflationary pressures”.