Focus on the euro, which discounts the news concerning the decision of the Russian energy giant Gazprom not to reopen the Nord Stream gas pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany.

The single currency pierced $ 0.99 today for the first time in 20 years since 2002, slipping to 0.9880, down more than half a percentage point against the dollar. At the moment the euro is limiting the damage and drops by around 0.30% to 0.9917.

In addition to the Nord Stream halt, the single currency is paying for the threat that arrived in the last few hours directly from the Kremlin, with spokesman Dmitri Peskov who announced, according to the Tass agency, a “great global storm”, due to the actions taken by the West against Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Watch out for the note from Goldman Sachs analysts from Kamakshya Trivedi’s team who, according to Bloomberg reported, cut their six-month estimates on the euro, from the previously expected 99 cents to $ 97.

Goldman Sachs believes the euro will remain below par against the dollar over the next six months: previously, the six-month euro-dollar target was $ 1.02.

Today the dollar rose close to the new record of the last 20 years, briefly surpassing even 110. Rodrigo Catril, forex strategist at National Australia Bank, also bears on the euro.

So to Bloomberg: “The euro has a greater margin of downside, considering that the full impact deriving from the indefinite cut in gas from Russia to Europe has yet to be felt. “No gas means no growth and a hawkish ECB”.

Hawkish because the weakening of the euro, while having positive effects as it would facilitate exports from the euro area, would also produce inflationary effects, as it would further increase the cost of imported commodities, the price of which is expressed in dollars.

And already the prices of gas and other raw materials are running, with the war in Ukraine and the retaliation of Russia in response to the sanctions imposed by the West.

From Goldman Sachs they warn: “It is true that the euro area has made good progress with gas storage, in view of the impending winter, but this has come at the cost of a significant destruction of demand, through production cuts” . The progress “also does not completely eliminate the risk of more severe disruptions during the winter,” the note reported by Bloomberg reads.