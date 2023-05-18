Euro rate below 1 CHF is becoming the norm

Weak euro: why a rate below 1 franc is becoming the norm – and why shopping tourism is not benefiting After a brief period of weakness, the Swiss franc is continuing its appreciation trend. Where will this end?

Euro to Swiss francs: A new rate is leveling off. Bild: Christian Beutler/Keystone

“We see the euro rate below one franc in the long term,” says UBS chief economist Daniel Kalt. The big bank expects a rate of 97 centimes per euro over the year. This devaluation is primarily driven by the inflation differential that has arisen between the euro zone and Switzerland. In April, inflation in the euro zone was still 7 percent, but only 2.6 percent in Switzerland. If this difference persists for a long time, the euro would depreciate further, explains Kalt. “That’s why it will be crucial how quickly the central banks in the euro zone and Switzerland get inflation under control.”