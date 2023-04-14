External content not available ” .aktiencharts-container=”” margin:=”” border-top-style:=”” solid=”” border-top-width:=”” border-top-color:=”” border-bottom-style:=”” border-bottom-width:=”” border-bottom-color:=”” margin-top:=”” margin-bottom:=”” h3=”” text-align:=”” left=”” margin-left:=”” font-size:=”” padding:=”” .aktiencharts-container__graph=”” width:=”” height:=”” auto=”” padding-bottom:=”” screen=”” and=”” .aktienchart-img-desktop=”” display:=”” block=”” .aktienchart-img-mobile=”” none=”” euro=”” us-dollar=”” href=”” target=””_blank”>” decoding=””async”” src=”” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In the Euro zone, the overall inflation rate fell in March also from 8.6 to 6.9 percent. However, it is still significantly higher than in the USA – and far above the stability target of the European Central Bank (ECB) of two percent. The ECB started raising interest rates much later than the US Fed. The financial markets are therefore expecting the ECB to raise interest rates slightly once or twice this year and then leave them at a high level for a long time.

This would narrow the interest rate differential between the US and Europe. This tends to make investments in euros more attractive. This increases the demand for the euro and thus its exchange rate.

The next interest rate decisions by the ECB and Fed

The two central banks, the Fed and the ECB, will next discuss key interest rates in the USA and the euro zone on May 3rd and 4th. The Fed had raised interest rates nine times in a row, but recently at a slower pace. At the last hike in March, the Fed raised US interest rates by 0.25 percent to a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent. The ECB raised interest rates six times in a row, most recently by 0.50 percentage points in mid-March. The interest rate at which banks can invest money with the ECB is now 3.0 percent. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB is now 3.5 percent.

In turn, the stronger euro is helping the ECB in its fight against inflation. It makes imports from the dollar area cheaper. This is of particular importance for Germany because, for example, energy on the world markets is predominantly billed in US dollars.

And the strong euro makes traveling to countries outside the euro zone cheaper. A difference of 15 percent since the summer of 2022 is a counterbalance to the generally sharp rise in prices.

The strong euro helps against inflation

After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the euro initially came under a lot of pressure. In the summer of 2022, it slipped below par with the dollar for the first time in many years. So a euro was worth less than a dollar. The euro exchange rate even slipped down to 95 cents in the autumn. This also made Germany’s energy bill more expensive and fueled inflation here. Since then, the euro exchange rate has increased by more than 15 percent – with a corresponding relief for imports from the dollar area. In return, the strong euro makes exports from Germany to the dollar area more expensive. Alongside China, the USA is Germany’s most important trading partner outside the EU.

The euro also benefits from the fact that the economy in Europe is currently considered to be more stable than in the USA. Economists there consider a slight recession to be likely this year. The further development of the euro will therefore also be strongly driven in the coming weeks by the figures for economic growth and inflation in the USA and Europe as well as by statements from the central banks before their next interest rate hikes.

