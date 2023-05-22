Euro starts the week stable at $1.0820

The European Central Bank (ECB) had fixed the reference rate on Friday afternoon at 1.0808 (Thursday: 1.0813) dollars. In New York, the euro was trading at $1.0811 around 9 p.m. on Friday. The debt dispute in the USA continues to be the focus of attention on the financial markets. The dispute over raising the statutory debt limit has still not been resolved. On Monday, US President Joe Biden and the chief negotiator for the opposition Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, want to meet for a new top-level talk. Time is of the essence, because the US government is threatened with default at the beginning of June – with likely serious consequences for the global economy.

On the data side, however, the start of the week promises to be calm. Consumer sentiment figures are expected in the eurozone this afternoon. Otherwise, there are no crucial economic data on the program.

