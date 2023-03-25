Home Business Euro summit, Donohe: “Completing the banking union”
Business

Euro summit, Donohe: “Completing the banking union”

by admin
Euro summit, Donohe: “Completing the banking union”

“We must continue our ongoing work to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union, deliver on our commitments to complete the Banking Union and further develop the Capital Markets Union.’ So reads the letter from the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe addressed to the president of the Euro Summit, Charles Michel, to report on the work of the Eurogroup.

Paschal Donohoe who this morning together with the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde will open the discussion of the Twenty-Seven on the state of the economy and the prospects of the financial markets

See also  Piazza Affari closes at +1.5% on the day of the ECB, BTP yield in sharp decline

You may also like

US banks in panic: they ask the Fed...

Top fund managers: My top tips for success...

Annalisa Cuzzocrea and “the pity effect”: bad teacher...

Meituan released its annual report, and its adjusted...

Promo code for Growney: 100 euros bonus are...

Opel Mokka-e private lease: Top-Deal for the E-SUV

There is the Germany-EU agreement: yes to synthetic...

Buy 1 catty of cut cakes, the boss...

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Leasing: This is how the...

Pnrr, national plans are also bad. Salvini guides...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy