“We must continue our ongoing work to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union, deliver on our commitments to complete the Banking Union and further develop the Capital Markets Union.’ So reads the letter from the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe addressed to the president of the Euro Summit, Charles Michel, to report on the work of the Eurogroup.

Paschal Donohoe who this morning together with the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde will open the discussion of the Twenty-Seven on the state of the economy and the prospects of the financial markets